Where to find Dr. Strange in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Doctor Strange can be located on the ground floor of the Daily Bugle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Matthew Wilkins
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified May 04, 2022 02:56 PM IST
With the Multiverse of Madness due to release on May 6, things have been getting a little crazy in Fortnite. Tilted Towers has been destroyed again, an Imperial Star Destroyer is hovering over the island, and Doctor Strange has finally become an NPC.

It's unclear why Epic Games took so long to add him, but it's likely because he was kept for the tail end of the season to help promote the movie. Those interested in finding Doctor Strange can head over to the Daily Bugle and should be able to find him walking about in the lobby on the ground floor.

Dr. Strange is set to spawn in the bottom left of The Daily Bugle https://t.co/0asi1aapbD

Given his close connection to Spider-Man, spawning in this location makes a lot of sense. With that being said, it's time to check out what all Doctor Strange has to offer Loopers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

What can players get by talking to Doctor Strange in Fortnite?

Players who interact with Doctor Strange will get a different reply based on the outfit they are wearing. Here's a list of all possible dialog options with the NPC:

  • Speaking for the first time: "It's Strange."
  • Speaking as Prowler: "You shouldn't be mixed up in this."
  • Speaking as The Origin: "I'll help you. But I am no one's servant."
  • Speaking as Gunnar: "Have you come to bargain?"
  • Speaking as Spider-Man: "What have you done this time, Peter?!"
  • Speaking as The Imagined: "You can't trick a sorcerer, kid."
  • Speaking as any other skins: "We're in the endgame now."

The conversational lines are meant to be humorous, and the best among them is the one for Spider-Man. Since he appeared in Fortnite last season and was the likely cause for the crack in the Multiverse, Doctor Strange asks him if current in-game events are his fault.

@FN_Assist He said the line Omg he said the line https://t.co/qQAAkRECy4

Another line of significance is the endgame reference, which suggests that something catastrophic is about to occur on the island. With the Imagined Order building a new Doomsday device, the statement may come true.

Keeping aside dialog options, Doctor Strange also sells some useful items that can help players in battle, and that's if they have the gold to buy them. Here are the items he sells:

  • Shockwave Grenade (5): 36 gold
  • Storm Scout (5): 500
  • Rift: 250
Even though the NPC is super useful, it's doubtful that Doctor Strange will play a role in the storyline or any potential upcoming events. In all probability, he will be vaulted when the current season ends. Loopers interested in meeting him should do so as soon as possible.

