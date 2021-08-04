Where to find and eliminate Trespassers in Fortnite Season 7

Following the alien ground invasion in Fortnite, the alien presence has grown considerably, but that's about to change as Dr. Slone is looking to deliver some swift vengeance to thin out their ranks.

Although the IO is well-armed and capable of taking out alien ground troops, the bulk of them is currently tied down following the abductions of POI's in-game. Given these circumstances, Slone is short on people's power and is looking for volunteers to help her out.

Loopers who manage to eliminate three Trespassers will be rewarded with 30,000 experience points. While taking out a few of them won't make much of a difference, it does affect the alien's hold on the island and ground presence.

Note: Fortnite Week 9 Legendary Challenges will go live on August 4th, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Eliminate Trespassers" Fortnite week 9 Legendary challenge

To complete this challenge, players need to find and eliminate three Trespassers. This challenge is not bound to a single match, and players can complete it in multiple attempts.

This challenge can be completed in two distinct ways. Each has its own pros and cons. Players can either look for Trespassers at Holly Hatcher or down alien saucers and then eliminate their occupants.

Method 1

Eliminating Trespassers in Holly Hatchery will be a bit complicated. Given that Holly Hatchery has become a hot-drop zone and multiple challenges are to be completed within the area, players will find themselves in a lot of crossfire between opponents and the aliens.

On the flip side, many alien Trespassers can be found within the area, making it an ideal place for loopers to complete this Fortnite challenge in a single match.

Method 2

The second method to complete this challenge is a bit more tedious but safer to an extent. Rather than landing at Holly Hatchery, players can take down alien saucers and then eliminate the Trespassers within.

This will take a lot more time and effort, but players won't have to dodge bullets while completing the challenge. Remember to look for locations with a purple name to find alien saucers.

