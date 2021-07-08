Where to find and eliminate Trespassers in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 5 Epic challenge)

Following the ground assault on the island, alongside Holly Hatchery being taken over, it would seem that they have started attacking innocent civilians in Fortnite as well. While Sunny may be enjoying the chaos, other NPCs like Rook are having none of it.

While the IO hasn't been successful in publishing back the alien, other Fortnite NPCs are not giving up and are instead taking the fight to the invaders. Players willing to join the resistance and assist will also be rewarded with experience points.

Having said that, players can earn 30,000 XP for helping the resistance take out two alien Trespassers. While the job can get dangerous, taking down these aliens will make Fortnite a whole lot safer, and will help players get better at dealing with the alien menace.

"Eliminate Trespassers" week 5 Epic challenge (Image via ThePlatiumAgentTwitter)

Fortnite Season 7: How to complete "Eliminate Trespassers" Week 5 Epic challenge

To complete this challenge, players will need to find a Fortnite UFO, shoot it down, and proceed to eliminate the alien Trespasser within the vehicle. Two in total need to be taken out in order to complete the challenge. However, the task at hand is easier said than done.

In order to find Trespassers, players will need to mark out drop locations on the map that are purple in color. Needless to say, dropping at these locations is extremely risky, for a variety of reasons.

The easiest way to complete this challenge would be to land a short distance away from the purple POI and wait. Once the first wave of loopers have exhausted themselves, players can then move in fully geared and initiate combat with the Trespassers.

Using a Railgun is the best way to shoot down a UFO, however, any weapon in-game will work fine as well. The Trespasser will emerge once the UFO is down, but they are far from defenseless and are armed with a Ray Gun.

The safest way to engage them will be for players to build a basic defensive wall with a ramp, and try to get a good angle to fire from. Much like the IO guards, these alien NPCs are bullet sponges and can take a lot of damage before going down.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Note: Fortnite Week 5 Epic challenges are scheduled to go live by 10 AM ET on July 8th, 2021.

