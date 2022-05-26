Where to find and enter a vehicle within 10 seconds of landing in Fortnite Chapter 3

Many players are frantically trying to grind XP as Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is coming to an end. Several of them are yet to finish their Battle Pass and are looking for ways to level up fast. Thankfully, Week 10 Seasonal Quests arrive just in time for players to quickly earn a lot of extra XP.

While most of the Week 10 quests are extremely easy, there are a few for which players might need some extra help. One such quest asks players to "find and enter a vehicle within 10 seconds of landing". Naturally, players need to know the location of a convenient vehicle on the map so that they can finish this quest in time.

Knowing exactly where a vehicle spawns will definitely help players enter it within 10 seconds of landing. However, it might take players longer than 10 seconds to find a vehicle if they land at a random location, resulting in a wasted match.

Step-by-step guide to finding a vehicle in Fortnite 10 seconds after landing

Vehicles are a great way to move around in the multiplayer battle royale game. It helps players avoid enemies, reach far away zones, and make strategic rotations. However, sometimes, it also helps players complete challenges and earn XP. One such challenge is part of the Week 10 Seasonal Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Players have to find a vehicle and enter it within 10 seconds after landing. Clearly, the goal is to find out where vehicles are located around the map and land close to one of them. One can follow these steps to complete the challenge easily:

Locate a gas station on the map or head to Chonker's Speedway or Sleepy Sound. These locations have confirmed vehicles that players can land close to. Glide until you are close to a vehicle. If the vehicle is far away, use the tactical sprint or slide to reach it faster. Enter the vehicle as soon as you are near it.

The trick is to notice a vehicle from the air and glide towards it to save as much time as possible. Also, players should try to choose areas away from hot drops, so they don't have to worry about too many enemies nearby.

Get up to 200,000 XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 in a single game

With nine challenges available for the Fortnite Week 10 Seasonal Quests, players can earn up to 200,000 XP by completing all of them. If planned correctly, one can complete all nine quests in a single game. Clearly, players will have to prioritize quests and list them down before entering a game.

There might be a few quests that players end up failing to complete in a single game. However, proper planning can help them complete Week 10 Seasonal Quests in Fortnite in as few games as possible.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Week 10 Resistance & Rail Gun Recon Week challenges are both out now! Week 10 Resistance & Rail Gun Recon Week challenges are both out now! https://t.co/HpcoMEUFEo

Clearly, 200,000 XP is going to help players level up several tiers of their Battle Pass in one go. All those players who were procrastinating grinding their tiers can do so in the final week of Chapter 3 Season 2.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S