Where to find Grim Fable in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The problem of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 being a grind fest finds a solution in the form of new NPCs. Update v18.10 introduced several new non-playing characters as well as a new set of Punchcard challenges. These new NPCs also include Grim Fable, a character first introduced in Chapter 2 Season 1.

Grim Fable in Fortnite was originally an Epic skin in the Item Shop. However, the woman in the wolf themed armor has now arrived in the battle royale game as an NPC. Similar to other NPCs in the game, she too will provide a range of Punchcard challenges which offers players a significant amount of XP.

In order to unlock the Punchcard challenges, players will first need to visit Grim Fable in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Once they interact with her to start the first quest, they can access the later quests from her Punchcard menu.

Grim Fable in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Location and quests

Finding Grim Fable in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 can be quite a daunting task. The new NPC is located far away from any named location on the map. In fact, she can be found in a rather inconspicuous spot across the river next to Weeping Woods.

To find Grim Fable in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, players first need to head towards the point where the river curves to form the letter 'C', northwest of Weeping Woods. Players will then find a shack at this location, between the green area and the brownish-orange one. The NPC will be on the ground floor of the shack when players enter from the rear.

Grim Fable Punchcard quests in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Similar to other NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, Grim Fable offers 5 quests worth 30,000 XP each. The Grim Fable NPC's quests in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 are shown below:

Hide in a haystack at Corny Crops (0/1) Destroy beds in Holly Hedges or Pleasant Park (0/3) Collect a Harpoon gun (0/1) Hunt a wolf (0/1) Emote within 10m of wildlife (0/1)

This means that players will be able to earn a total of 150,000 XP by completing her quests.

