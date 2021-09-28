Where to find Ice Machines in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

One of Fortnite's most recent challenges in Season 8 tells players to search an Ice Machine somewhere on the Island. Ice Machines are relatively common, with a total of 22 spawns across several named locations.

Ice Machines are a great place to find consumables in the form of fish, from Floppers to Slurpfish. Some players may skip over Ice Machines regularly, but they provide a good pick-me-up in any situation after a long fight. Now, players need to find one to complete the challenge and earn the rewards.

Fortnite Ice Machine locations in Chapter 2 Season 8

Currently, there are 22 different spots where players can find an Ice Machine, according to Fortnite.gg. Some are gathered in clusters while others stand alone near their named location or landmark along with popular NPCs. Here's a quick guide to help Fortnite players complete the challenge as easily as possible.

Believer Beach

head to Believer Beach for six of the 22 Ice Machine locations (Image via Epic Games)

This may be the most accessible spot to find an Ice Machine, as Believer Beach holds six different spots where one can be found. Two sit on the dock jutting out to the water, one is to the right of the big swimming pool on the east side of the location, and the remaining three are scattered among the buildings directly below.

Holly Hedges

Directly south of Believer Beach, Holly Hedges hosts a single Ice Machine location to the west, where the gas station sits nearby the big Viking ship. The Ice Machine can be found outside the gas station, just like many others across the map.

Sludgy Swamp

Look for the gas station to the north of Sludgy Swamp for another Ice Machine (Image via Epic Games)

To the north of Fortnite's Sludgy Swamp, another gas station lies at the end of a three-way stop leading out of the location. The Ice Machine can be found outside of the gas station and is easy to spot.

Weeping Woods

Weeping Woods's main building holds a bundle of Fortnite Ice Machines (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite's forest named location holds three Ice Machines grouped together in the same building. Head to the main lodge on the northern side of the forest and scour both floors to find any of these three Ice Machines.

Misty Meadows

Four Fortnite Ice Machines can be found on the right section of Misty Meadows (Image via Epic Games)

Before traveling to Misty Meadows itself, Fortnite players can find another gas station a good distance to its west. Find an Ice Machine outside under the covering to satisfy the challenge. After that, the named location is home to four other Ice Machines scattered in a v-shape in the main square of buildings.

Catty Corner

Look to the south of this Fortnite named location for two additional Ice Machines (Image via Epic Games)

There are three Ice Machines that sit near Catty Corner to the south and southwest. Find the first on a wooden structure near the river and the second outside a gas station directly south.

Miscellaneous

The building that resembles an upside down W holds one Ice Machine (Image via Epic Games)

The last four Ice Machines don't belong to a specific location and sit at other popular landmarks. One can be seen at the Drive-In near the main building behind all of the cars. Another can be found in the southern-most building of the Orchard across the street from the Pizza Pit. One sits outside the gas station to the west of Steamy Stacks, and the last is hiding near a structure directly to the south of the wreckage that almost touches Dirty Docks, where the river empties into a small pool.

