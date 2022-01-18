Where to find Klombos in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

After over a month of waiting, "Butter Cakes", aka Klombos, finally came to Fortnite. Although these creatures are cute and loveable, attacking one can prove fatal.

Given their size and rows of jagged teeth, things will not end well for the player. However, before taking a deep dive and discussing their abilities, here are the possible locations where Flipsiders can find them in-game.

All Klombos locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1:

In and around The Joneses and south of the Sanctuary.

Between Tumbledown Temple and Coney Crossroads.

All around the Daily Bugle.

South of Sleepy Sound.

Near Floaties Boats.

Northeast and southwest of Logjam Lumberyard.

Seven Outpost VI.

West and northwest of Tilted Towers.

Southeast and northeast of Camp Cuddles.

WeLoveFortnite @WeLove_Fortnite



This is the Locations of Buttercakes



#Fortnite Last Tweet DeletedThis is the Locations of Buttercakes Last Tweet DeletedThis is the Locations of Buttercakes#Fortnite https://t.co/fR4XuHw54i

Note: The locations provided in the list function as guide markers.

A deep dive on Klombos in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

According to the game's lore, this is the first time that Klombos have appeared on the island. Their origin and purpose remain largely unknown. The only sure thing about them is their size. They are larger than most structures in-game and are pretty capable of levelling them.

HYPEX @HYPEX "It’s been long theorized there was a large creature on the Island, but alas, it hasn’t been found. Until now! And it’s actually no “it”— Don’t worry, though. Despite their enormous size, these creatures called Klombos are completely peaceful. (Unless provoked, but still.)" "It’s been long theorized there was a large creature on the Island, but alas, it hasn’t been found. Until now! And it’s actually no “it”— Don’t worry, though. Despite their enormous size, these creatures called Klombos are completely peaceful. (Unless provoked, but still.)" https://t.co/0slJENy2C4

These giant creatures are docile and will remain neutral unless attacked. Players can spot them chomping down on trees and even vacuuming houses to chew on. While their diet is unknown, it's pretty evident that they have iron guts. However, they do have a weakness when it comes to food - Klomberries.

Players can find and feed these berries to these gentle giants for immersive purposes. They can also consume them to recover 10 HP or shield points. Sadly, not every Klom bush in Fortnite will spawn berries.

HYPEX @HYPEX Klomberry Stats:



- Heal Amount: 1

- Shield Amount: 1

- Duration: 2.1s

- Heals every 0.2 second

- Max Stack: 15

- Spawns in Butter Cake Bushes

- Butter Cake Bushes have a 30% chance to spawn Klomberry Stats:- Heal Amount: 1- Shield Amount: 1- Duration: 2.1s- Heals every 0.2 second- Max Stack: 15- Spawns in Butter Cake Bushes- Butter Cake Bushes have a 30% chance to spawn https://t.co/VJpxE3wZwY

Aside from eating everything in their path, Klombos can also be used for mobility. Players can stand on top of their blowhole and be shot in the air. Once high enough, they can redeploy and glide to the new location. These creatures will even shoot out items of their blowhole from time to time.

While these creatures are docile, if attacked, they will retaliate. Unlike other wildlife in-game, Klombos only take one damage from weapons. This makes them indestructible and can take out an entire squad with ease.

Also Read Article Continues below

Apart from their devastating charge and stomp attack, they can even shoot out projectiles from their blowhole. The best way to survive an encounter is to run as fast as possible out of the area and pray it does give chase.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar