Where to find the LMG in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

When it comes to destructive weapons in Fortnite, only a handful live up to their name. Amongst them is the powerful LMG. The weapon was first introduced to the game in Chapter 1 Season 3.

Thanks to its impressive fire rate and over-compensating large magazines, the gun became an instant hit. While the weapon is not good at precise fire, it can spray an entire squad into submission. Now, in Chapter 3 Season 2, they're about to make a comeback.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: LMG unvaulting and where to find them in-game

On April 26, 9 AM Eastern Time, the LMG will be unvaulted in the 20.21 hotfix. As per the information from the update, it should be available as floor loot and obtainable from chests as well. A total of five variants will be added to the game as well. This will ensure that players will find lower-tier variants as floor loot, if nothing else.

However, the weapon has undergone some changes and OG Fortnite players will likely find that is somewhat different from what they last saw. For instance, the magazine count has been slashed in half from 100 to 50.

Sadly, the ammo count for the magazine will not improve with higher rarity either. Additionally, the fire rate has also been slightly reduced from eight to seven. Considering these two debuffs, the weapon will feel slightly less powerful than before.

On the bright side, ADS accuracy has been buffed. However, the weapon's accuracy will only peak after the first 20 shots have been fired. Prior to this, the lateral recoil kick will be a tad difficult to control. All in all, the weapon remains formidable in combat.

What else will the Fortnite 20.21 update bring to the game?

Aside from the LMG, a brand new funding round will kick off as well. This will pit the Boogie Bomb against the Rift-To-Go. If bets were to be placed, the Boogie Bomb would be the likely winner.

Given that Loopers missed out on using it at the end of Chapter 2 Season 8, they'll not let this opportunity pass again. Depending on how fast the funding is completed, the item may be added to the game before the weekend begins.

In addition to the funding, the second challenge for Covert Ops as well as new Resistance quests will also go live. Readers should complete the first Covert Ops challenge to progress further and earn the Secret Sledge pickaxe cosmetic.

Edited by Danyal Arabi