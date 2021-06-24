Where to find nuts and bolts in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 3 Epic challenge)

Epic Games first introduced the crafting system to the game in Fortnite Season 6. Players could gather materials to upgrade and create new weapons on the fly rather than interact with NPCs to get them upgraded.

While the crafting system was not perfect, as it was limited in nature, it did introduce a major change to the way the game was played and laid a foundation for future updates related to the same.

In Fortnite Season 7, a new type of crafting material was introduced, called "Nuts and Bolts." Unlike their predecessors in Fortnite Season 6, which included "Bones" and "Metal Parts," nuts and bolts are a bit rarer to come by in-game at the moment.

Nonetheless, Epic Games decided to task players to find some and use them to complete a challenge. As part of one of the week 3 Epic challenges for Fortnite Season 7, players are tasked with finding and using nuts and bolts in-game.

Although there are no official locations at which players can be guaranteed to find these materials, this guide will aim to smoothen the process and help players complete the "Use Nuts and Bolts" Epic challenge quickly.

Fortnite Week 3 Epic Challenges: Uses of Nuts and Bolts

Before moving on to the details, players should be aware of the rewards. Upon collecting and using three nuts and bolts, players will receive 30,000 experience points.

Where to find Nuts and Bolts

Scattered throughout the map, players can find and search red toolboxes, within which one stack of nuts and bolts is a guaranteed find. The alternative method to finding this crafting material is by searching chests, toolboxes and randomly finding it as floor loot.

However, the best method to acquire and use nuts and bolts is by spending a few gold bars and buying them outright. NPCs like Rick Sanchez, Swamp Stalker, and Marigold sell nuts and bolts for 25 gold bars each.

How to use Nuts and Bolts

Unbeknownst to most players, nuts and bolts can't really be used to upgrade the rarity of a weapon. They can only be used to change the type of weapon. For example, players can change a standard AR into a burst AR.

Nonetheless, players will have to sidegrade weapons using nuts and bolts three times to complete this challenge. On another note, to upgrade the rarity of a weapon, players will need to spend gold bars on an upgrade bench.

