Where to find Rail Gun and Recon Scanner in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The latest hotfix for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has arrived, bringing two new weapons for the latest wild week. Players who were around in Chapter 2 Season 7 will remember the Rail Gun and Recon Scanner. The IO, who were masquerading as the good guys, created them to deal with the alien attack.

The second wild week, titled Rail Gun Recon Week, has gone live at about 9.00 AM EST today. The Rail Gun and Recon Scanner are back in the game, but they'll only be for a week.

Both those weapons were a little more challenging to find in their time. Here's where to look for them in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Recon Scanner (Image via Epic Games)

Opening IO chests is the best way of getting Rail Gun and Recon Scanner in Fortnite

The two weapons were formerly created by the Imagined Order but can be found in the standard loot pool. The Rail Gun and the Recon Scanner can be obtained through floor loot, regular chests, and IO chests.

They cannot be purchased from a vending machine, nor can they be found in a Supply Drop. The best place to look for them is arguably in IO chests. They're IO weapons, which means IO chests can drop them, giving those a slightly better chance of dropping one of them.

Additionally, they only come in Rare, Epic, and Legendary rarities. Both of these guns are good and will be challenging to find. However, for a couple of reasons, players will want to find them.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Updates that will happen in 2 hours:



- The "Rail Gun" will be unvaulted

- The "Recon Scanner" will be unvaulted

- A new "Klombo Quest" EventFlag will be activated Updates that will happen in 2 hours:- The "Rail Gun" will be unvaulted- The "Recon Scanner" will be unvaulted- A new "Klombo Quest" EventFlag will be activated https://t.co/2CEBIZGEfi

According to the Fortnite Wiki:

"The Rail Gun has a headshot multiplier of 2x and deals 2.5x damage against Saucers. The Rail Gun deals 500-550 damage to structures and can also pierce through a single structure without losing damage."

Ordinarily, an Epic Rail Gun deals 89 damage to the body and can hit through walls. It's possibly the most overpowered sniper rifle the game has ever seen.

The Recon Scanner doesn't deal much damage but is a very useful weapon, according to the Fortnite Wiki:

"The Recon Scanner is a two round grenade launcher that shoots a Scanning projectile. This projectile marks all Containers and Opponents (Including Animals). The field stays active for 15 seconds, before disappearing. The projectile blinks red for a few seconds before the field dissipates. The projectiles also do very low player and structure damage."

For those reasons, gamers are going to want to find these guns. However, as with all Wild Weeks, there are challenges relating to the new weapons. Last week tasked players with doing things with Sideways Fortnite weapons. Here's what they need to do this week:

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Week 10 Resistance & Rail Gun Recon Week challenges are both out now! Week 10 Resistance & Rail Gun Recon Week challenges are both out now! https://t.co/HpcoMEUFEo

Deal damage to opponents with the Rail Gun (500/2500/10000)

Mark enemy players using the Recon Scanner (5/25/100)

Get a headshot with the Rail Gun

Deal damage from 50 meters or more with the Rail Gun

Deal damage to an opponent within 30 seconds of scanning them

Hit an opponent with a scanner grenade

Collect a Recon Scanner and Rail Gun in one match

These challenges, as well as the weapon spawns, are live and will grant players a bit of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season XP.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar