Where to find Rust Lord in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

An older character that was first seen in Fortnite's earliest days, returns as an NPC in Chapter 2 Season 8 to pair along with Kakashi from the Naruto crossover as this week's Punchcard quest chain givers. Rust Lord makes another appearance on the Island, and he's back with 150,000 experience waiting for players to claim.

Fortnite is rocketing towards Season 8's climax and is implementing more and more content with each week. Players will have plenty to do in the weeks prior to December 6 which is the alleged start of the next chapter.

Rust Lord's location for the Fortnite Punchcard quest chain

Those who wish to seek Rust Lord for his Punchcard quest chain need to head over to Dirty Docks on the east side of the map. He's wandering around the Compact Cars structure to the west of this named location at the northern part of the debris field.

The Scrap King quests that Rust Lord offers are similar to previous NPC quests that instruct players to perform tasks involving weapons, structures, and collecting materials. Here's a look at the 5 quests he gives out to players for 30k experience each:

Collect wood, metal and stone

Build structures at Corny Crops or Weeping Woods

Gather shields from Slurp Barrles

Hit weakpoints while harvesting

Destroy structures with a vehicle

All of these quests relate to each other and deal with gathering, building, and destroying structures. Players shouldn't have much trouble completing these Fortnite quests, as gathering materials is a base mechanic in the game that a majority of people are accustomed to already.

Rust Lord offers other items and interactions in addition to the Punchcard quests, just like every other NPC does. Make sure to head over to Dirty Docks to find Rust Lord for his quests, to level up as much as possible before Season 8 ends at the beginning of December.

