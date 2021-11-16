Fortnite Season 8 Rust Lord Scrap King questline challenges: Full list and how to complete them

Rust Lord is Fortnite's version of Star-Lord. Despite being the male counterpart of Renegade Raider, he's far from everyone's favorite skin. However, that may change with his arrival on the island.

Players eager to learn about the wonders of recycling can talk to him and begin the Rust Lord Scrap King questline. A total of 150,000 XP can be earned by completing all his challenges.

MLL @meetlootllama Rust Lord has also been added, you can find him east of Dirty Docks. He has quests too, but are not active yet. Rust Lord has also been added, you can find him east of Dirty Docks. He has quests too, but are not active yet. https://t.co/2JVx8PlmPc

How to complete all Fortnite Season 8 Rust Lord Scrap King questline challenges

There are five stages in the Rust Lord Scrap King questline. Players must first interact with Rust Lord, located at Compact Cars, west of Dirty Docks, to begin this questline.

Here is the list:

Stage 1: Collect Wood, Metal, and Stone (0/3) - 30,000 XP

After talking to Rust Lord, players can collect wood, metal and stone to complete the first stage of this questline. All three materials are located near the NPC's POI in Fortnite.

Stage 2: Build structures at Corny Crops or Weeping Woods (0/20) - 30,000 XP

To complete this challenge, players will have to build a total of 20 structures at Corny Crops or Weeping Woods. Any material and build type can be used for this task.

Stage 3: Gather shields from Slurp barrels (0/30) - 30,000 XP

Despite the Slurp Factory being abducted in Fortnite Season 7, there's a surprisingly huge number of Slurp barrels present on the island. Players can find them concentrated around Sludgy Swamp, Shanty Town, and Dampy Dish.

Stage 4: Hit weak points while harvesting (0/20) - 30,000 XP

While harvesting materials in Fortnite, players will have to hit their weak points to complete this task. They need not have to chain weak-hitting points to advance the challenge further.

Stage 5: Destroy structures with a vehicle (0/30) - 30,000 XP

The final stage of the Rust Lord Scrap King questline challenge involves players driving recklessly. They will have to use an in-game vehicle to destroy a total of 30 structures.

Note: These Fortnite challenges are not bound to a single match and can be completed in multiple matches.

Edited by Srijan Sen