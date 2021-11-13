What is the rarest skin to ever exist in Fortnite? Ranked from most popular to least

Epic has released hundreds of Fortnite skins for gamers to own. Some of these cosmetics have been the favorites while others have faded in the tides of time. There are numerous Fortnite skins that have been in the Item Shop for a limited period of time.

These skins are extremely rare and gamers adore them. Although Fortnite skins make a return to the Item Shop, some of them have been absent for a long time.

Gamers who are comparatively new to the loop wish to lay their hands upon these rare and popular cosmetics. However, this seems unlikely as Epic have decided to keep them away from the game for the time being.

Ranking the rarest Fortnite skins based on popularity

1) Renegade Raider

Thomas Garner @R3TROGAMER80 Renegade Raider is what many call the rarest Fortnite skin in history. ... It was the first iteration of Fortnite's Item Shop and typically contained only a few cosmetic items at a time. To unlock Renegade Raider, players needed to reach level 20 and then exchange 1,200 V-Bucks Renegade Raider is what many call the rarest Fortnite skin in history. ... It was the first iteration of Fortnite's Item Shop and typically contained only a few cosmetic items at a time. To unlock Renegade Raider, players needed to reach level 20 and then exchange 1,200 V-Bucks https://t.co/JlOH4ysslv

Flashback to Season 1 and gamers will recall the rare outfit that was in Tier 20 of the Battle Pass. Fortnite was taking baby steps back then and didn't have a huge fanbase.

Gamers had to reach level 20 and unlock the skin with 1200 V-Bucks, which was a huge valuation back then.

The Renegade Raider remains a popular Fortnite skin among those who own it. Flaunting the cosmetic gives a sense of pride and it is somewhat of a showoff. The skin has been away from the game for a massive 1197 days.

2) Aerial Assault Trooper

Fortnite Concepts/More @TheGamingJye What if I told you that Aerial Assault trooper could Return? Hmmmm possibility but I will say ‘he’s different’ What if I told you that Aerial Assault trooper could Return? Hmmmm possibility but I will say ‘he’s different’ https://t.co/QAQQ7uozw9

It is impossible to separate the Renegade Raider and the Aerial Assault trooper. This is because both skins are from the same season. The only difference between these two is that while the Renegade Raider was unlocked at level 20, the Aerial Assault Trooper became available at level 15.

It was comparatively easier to get access to the Aerial Assault skin. Therefore, a higher number of gamers own this outfit. Despite this, it is one of the finest skins available and gamers wait with bated breath for it to make an appearance in Fortnite.

Similar to the Renegade Raider, the Aerial Assault Trooper was last featured in 2017 and has been away for 1197 days.

3) Black Knight

A simple yet sophisticated outfit, the Black Knight Fortnite skin is certainly one of the best in the game's history.

Some even consider it to be the rarest Fortnite skin. The Black Knight was part of the Season 2 Battle Pass and those who reached tier 70 were able to unlock it in the game.

Reaching that high level was quite difficult for gamers. Ranking up the tiers required them to grind considerably. Hence, only a handful own this cosmetic in the game.

The Black Knight did not appear after Season 2, making it one of the most popular and rare Fortnite skins.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul