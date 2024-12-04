Where to find the secret vault in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

There's a secret vault in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 that a lot of new players probably do not know about. Epic Games loves to add mysterious things without leaving a note so that players explore the map and uncover them on their own. This keeps the player base engaged and rewards them too. This particular secret vault in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 has multiple Rare Chests and can only be unlocked by interacting with one of the NPC characters on the map.

As of this writing, there are eleven NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1: Mizuki, Nyanja, Bushranger, Helsie, Vengeance Jones, Shadow Blade Hope, Cider, Vi, Daigo, Jade, and Kendo. Bushranger is the one you'll be requiring for this.

Here's a stepwise guide to finding this secret vault.

How to unlock the secret vault in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

Bushranger NPC in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

If you go into the northwestern part of the new purple biome location, Nightshift Forest, you can see a Bushranger NPC roaming around a stone fox statue. Upon interacting, he gives you three options: to buy a weapon, to buy a healing item, and to show an item.

The "Show Item" does not say what the Bushranger wants, but rather shows the following dialogue above the NPC:

"You have secret-showings for Bushy?"

Most of the players might have skipped it thinking it's just a basic conversation that reveals more about the Chapter 6 lore, similar to other NPCs. However, if you offer Bushranger a Sprite, it will grant you a Mythic Vault Key. This takes you to the secret vault in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

The vault has multiple Slurp Barrels, Rare Chests, and an Elemental Chest as well, so you will get almost everything you would ever require to get the Victory Royale in that particular match.

It is to be noted that the NPCs and locations of Fortnite keep updating, so this location and the procedure to unlock the secret vault in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 are subject to change in the coming weeks.

What are Sprites in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1?

The Sprites are cute and harmless characters that wander around the map minding their own business. You can pick them up by using the interaction keybind, and take them around as a Back Blind.

There are three types of Sprites available in the game, at the time of writing:

Air Sprites (white): They give you an updraft boost when thrown on the ground.

They give you an updraft boost when thrown on the ground. Earth Sprites (brown) : In exchange for a random item, they reward you with consumable items, such as Floppers and Mushrooms.

: In exchange for a random item, they reward you with consumable items, such as Floppers and Mushrooms. Water Sprites (blue): They heal players around them when thrown; however, the area of effect is small and the healing effect lasts for a limited amount of time.

