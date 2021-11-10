Where to find Shadow Ops in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Another line of quests recently dropped for Fortnite players to drive through for thousands of experience towards Season 8's Battle Pass. This week, they need to find Shadow Ops for the punchcard questline and initiate the tasks available.

Epic Games tends to scatter their NPCs throughout Fortnite in various locations known to users, where they are easily found. The punchcard quests that these NPCs offer are a great way to level up for Battle Stars. Other XP farming methods are also starting to become available, all revolving around the characters on the Island.

Fortnite's Lazy Lake is home to the newest NPC, Shadow Ops

Loopers need to search around the south side of Lazy Lake for Shadow Ops. She's somewhere outside, near the southernmost building of the location, waiting for an interaction.

The massive debris field lingers close to the southwest, so there's another landmark for gamers wanting to find her quickly.

Here's the following Shadow Ops Quests:

- Found at Lazy Lake #Fortnite Shadow Ops NPC Quest Now Live 📍Here's the following Shadow Ops Quests:- Found at Lazy Lake #Fortnite Shadow Ops NPC Quest Now Live 📍Here's the following Shadow Ops Quests:- Found at Lazy Lake https://t.co/87adX4QZGQ

Like previous punchcard quests, Shadow Ops tells players to hunt down monsters in the Sideways zones, this time with a shotgun. Her other quests deal with damaging enemies with different weapons and visiting the Guardian Tower.

All of these quests combined will reward loopers with 150,000 experience each, 30K individually. While it may take some time to finish, they're an excellent way of learning about Shadow Ops as well as giving Fortnite gamers something to do around the map.

In addition to Shadow Ops landing on the Island, Fortnite now has a new weapon for users to utilize and dominate matches with: the Combat Pistol. One of Shadow Ops's quests tells them to land a headshot with a pistol, a perfect opportunity to test out the latest gun.

PopPlaysFN|Fortnite @PopPlaysFN #Fortnite Combat Pistol is now available + Shadow Ops punchcard is available but Shadow Ops isn’t on the map yet! #Fortnite Combat Pistol is now available + Shadow Ops punchcard is available but Shadow Ops isn’t on the map yet! https://t.co/QGx0uc24WQ

Pistols can be tricky to land a headshot with, but the 30K experience might be a powerful motivator to put in a little more effort. Loopers can drop today to initiate the impromptu questline for high XP and a chance to use the Combat Pistol released in the latest Fortnite update.

