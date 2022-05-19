Where to find and shoot out tires on IO vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 3

Shooting out tires has been a long-standing tradition in Fortnite. Since they can be easily replaced, a lot of players shoot them out for fun whenever they come across a vehicle. However, it has a practical use as well.

Without tires, the vehicle doesn't function as well as it should. It becomes harder to control, and depending on the terrain, the speed decreases drastically. During high-speed chases in-game, shooting out tires makes it easier to catch up to an opponent.

Pop three tires in Fortnite to earn 20,000 experience points (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

In this week's challenge, Epic Games is tasking players with sabotaging Imagined Order vehicles by shooting out their tires. Those who manage to complete this risky endeavor will be rewarded with 20,000 XP.

Mastering the art of popping tires in Fortnite Chapter 3

Shooting out tires in Fortnite is a lot of fun. It can be done with any weapon, and it only takes a few shots to do it. To complete this challenge, players will have to destroy a total of three tires and finding an IO vehicle will be the first prerequisite.

With the new Collider POI appearing next to Loot Lake, players will not have an issue finding an IO vehicle. On the southern and eastern side of the Collider, players will find two IO cars.

Upon shooting out three tires, the task should be completed. However, since the region is now a hot-drop zone, the chances of the tires being destroyed by other players are high. Thankfully, there is an easy way to overcome this problem.

No tires? No problem!

Since the challenge mentions IO vehicles, if the tires are blown out, they can be replaced. Rather than getting frustrated at not being able to shoot out the tires, players can simply replace them using the Chonker's Tire mod. This has numerous benefits as well.

Rather than struggling to find another IO vehicle, players can simply leave the area with one that has no tires and replace it at a later time. This will reduce the odds of them being killed by opponents.

Lastly, given how easily available tire mods are in Fortnite, players will not have to look far and wide to find one. Once secured, all they have to do is toss it towards the IO car and shoot out the tires to complete the challenge.

Edited by Danyal Arabi