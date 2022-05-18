How to earn free Fortnite rewards by participating in the Discord Quest

Fortnite has one of the most generous developers behind it. Epic Games constantly gives players free rewards, and perhaps the biggest reward of all is that the game is free-to-play.

Gamers can play one of the most popular games without spending a single cent. Online membership and a console of some kind are required for most platforms, but most players have those already.

Free cosmetics are great because they allow gamers a little bit of creativity without forcing them to spend real money to get V-Bucks. Epic Games recently gave away an entire pack, the Ash-Sassin pack, for free to PC players. Now, they're giving away free rewards in a similar fashion.

According to iFireMonkey, Epic is currently doing a promotion where Fortnite gamers can unlock a free weapon wrap, spray, and emoticon. Here's how to do it.

Fortnite gamers can join Discord for free reward challenges

From now until May 24th you can join the official Fortnite Italy Discord and do quests in order to unlock a free spray, emoticon, and wrap!



discord.gg/fortniteita Fortnite Italy Discord RewardsFrom now until May 24th you can join the official Fortnite Italy Discord and do quests in order to unlock a free spray, emoticon, and wrap! Fortnite Italy Discord RewardsFrom now until May 24th you can join the official Fortnite Italy Discord and do quests in order to unlock a free spray, emoticon, and wrap!discord.gg/fortniteita https://t.co/TLOvZZ6YVE

Most free cosmetics don't come without one or two strings attached. All free tournament skins are only given to players who participate and do well, like those who won the Chica Icon Series skin.

Other times, they attach challenges to the rewards. Players can often unlock free rewards by completing in-game challenges that they would likely finish organically, like in the Lantern Trials.

Players can now join the official Discord and unlock challenges to earn free rewards, which is simple enough. The only catch is that it's the Fortnite Italy Discord.

All players have to do is accept the invite that it gives them when they visit: https://discord.com/invite/fortniteita. This will only last until May 24, which means players have less than a week to complete the challenges.

I'm not exactly sure what the steps are because the Server has broken the bot at the moment. Hopefully it's fixed later...



Join here: The Italian Fortnite Discord are doing a "Quest" where upon completion you receive these Rewards!I'm not exactly sure what the steps are because the Server has broken the bot at the moment. Hopefully it's fixed later...Join here: discord.gg/fortniteita The Italian Fortnite Discord are doing a "Quest" where upon completion you receive these Rewards!I'm not exactly sure what the steps are because the Server has broken the bot at the moment. Hopefully it's fixed later...Join here: discord.gg/fortniteita https://t.co/erNN1d3t4X

Many players report seeing issues with the server bot, likely due to an influx of members trying to get involved. Players can rest assured that a fix is coming very shortly.

Here's how to get the rewards:

Create a Discord account. Join the Italy Discord. Can skip step one if necessary. Wait 10 min before interacting. Go to the "discord-quest" channel. Click "Start" on the message.

There, the quests will be laid out, and players will be able to complete them when they can. May 24 is the deadline, though, so the rewards will expire then. Players experiencing issues can wait patiently as they are working diligently to fix all the problems.

