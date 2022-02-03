Where to find and stoke campfires in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Campfires have been in Fortnite since time immemorial. They were once utility items in the "traps" category but have long since been vaulted. The only campfires that now exist in-game are those that are part of the map itself.

Keeping aesthetics aside, players can light them up to regenerate HP for themselves, squadmates, and even vehicles. However, to truly utilize this item in-game, players must stoke it and fan the flame.

Stoke 10 campfires to earn 25,000 XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

To better understand the power of fire, the developers are tasking Loopers with stoking campfires 10 times. Those who manage to complete the task will feel the warm embrace of the heat and be rewarded with 25,000 experience points as well.

How to stoke campfires in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

For veterans in-game, stoking campfires is a task as old as time. However, for beginners, it can get rather confusing. That being said, here are the steps needed to complete the task:

Land at Sunburned Shacks or Looper Landing - located far east of the Sanctuary.

Secure basic gear and harvest wood.

Find the campfire nearby and stoke it using wood.

Each stoke will cost 30 wood.

Repeat as needed to complete the task.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Where to find campfires in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

While lighting a campfire is easy, finding one may be a bit difficult. Although there are many to be located on the island, it's easy to miss it during the hustle-bustle of looting and getting ready for battle. Nevertheless, here are a few locations where players can safely stoke a campfire.

North and south of Discarded Dinghy/Seven Outpost III, located northeast of The Daily Bugle.

Lofty Lighthouse, located northeast of Sleepy Sound.

North of Unremarkable House, located far north of The Daily Bugle.

North of Shell or High Water, located far northeast of Logjam Lumberyard.

Tow-Away Beach, located west of The Joneses.

Sandblast Estates, located south of Chonker's Speedway.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Things to remember when interacting with campfires in Fortnite Chapter 3

Campfires restore two HP per second. When stoked, this doubles to four HP/second. While they can't be moved or carried about like the "trap" version, they provide substantial healing in-game. However, there are risks involved as well.

Players can set themselves alight by stepping onto the campfire. This can be dangerous if they are on low health. Thankfully, they will be able to heal afterward. In addition to using wood, players can also light campfires using firefly jars and flare guns.

