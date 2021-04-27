Where to find the Unstable bow in Fortnite Season 6: New Exotic location, Rebirth Raven NPC, and more

The Unstable Bow is one of the brand new weapons to have come to the game after today's Fortnite update. This bow is unpredictable and can change into other bows with every shot. Given the nature of the bow, it was only natural that Rebirth Raven gets to sell this bow.

Where to find the Unstable Bow in Fortnite?

As mentioned before, Rebirth Raven can be found selling the Unstable Bow in Fortnite. Locating Rebirth Raven is a walk in the park. Players can find this NPC close to Sweaty Sands. She'll be inside a small isolated house towards the Northwest of Sweaty Sands.

Now, these NPCs have a habit of wandering. So there's a high chance of players encountering Rebirth Raven outside her house.

Rebirth Raven's location in Fortnite. (Image via Fortnite.gg)

The Unstable Bow is a very unique bow in the game. Owning this bow will be equivalent to owning all four craftable variants of the mechanical bow and the primal bow. This bow glitches out and changes into a new bow with every shot, making the bow very overpowered. The bow can help change the tide in a battle.

Rebirth Raven also activates rifts and sells information on the location of the storm circles. Knowing the location of the storm circle is helpful because it gives players a fair idea of the areas the circle will cover. It also gives players a chance to set up camp at one particular spot in order to survive till the end stages of the game.

The Rebirth Raven NPC location in Fortnite will be a hot drop now because everyone will be dying to get their hands on the Unstable Bow. Newer players would be wise to stay away from the location for now.