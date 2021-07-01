Where to hunt an infected animal in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 4 Epic challenge)

The alien invasion theme in Fortnite Season 7 is playing out well, and players are getting to know new things every day. In line with the extraterrestrial theme, the new Week 4 challenge requires loopers to hunt down infected animals.

Alien parasites are not new to Fortnite Season 7 and have been around for some time now. These parasites were added with the new update and adhered to the heads of animals roaming around the island. If used correctly, they have some benefits as well.

The Week Epic 4 Challenge in Fortnite Season 7 has players hunting for infected animals around the map.

Fortnite Season 7: Where to hunt infected animals

The infected animals are wolves, wild boars, frogs, and chickens. While players only need to hunt down one to complete this mission here, all the possible locations of each animal will be mentioned. These infected animals spawn at random locations on the map.

1) Chickens

Players can find infected chickens close to one of the mini-spires spread across the island. They are inoffensive, and players can easily hunt them down with any weapon of their choice. Loopers can also look for these infected chickens close to a farm. Pleasant Park and Corny Complex are locations where chickens can be located easily.

2) Frogs

Just like the chickens, the infected frogs are also harmless and won't attack the player. To find them, players can visit any place where there is a puddle or a lake, or any water body. Places near Lazy Lake or Misty Meadows are some locations where players can find these frogs.

3) Wild boar

Infected wild boars can be observed near any forest area or farmland like Colossal Crops or Pleasant Park. Wild boars will attack players but can be tamed with the help of veggies.

4) Wolves

Wolves are the most aggressive of the lot. They will attack players if they get close to it. These can generally be found in packs of two or three. Players can visit the region between Holly Hedges and Believer Beach to hunt these wolves.

After finding these infected animals in Fortnite Season 7, players need to shoot at the animal's body and not at the head. If they shoot at the head, then the alien parasite might die.

