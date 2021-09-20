Where is Kitbash in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Following the takeover of the island by cubes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, new NPCs began to appear. These new NPCs are rather outlandish and a bit odd, to say the least.

One is a vampire, another is a fabulous dancing horse, and not to be outdone by them, there's a genetically modified space-faring chimpanzee leading the war efforts - no monkey business is allowed, though. However, among all the NPCs, one that really stands out this season is Kitbash.

Finding Kitbash in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

As of now, in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (v18.00), Kitbash can be found roaming aimlessly on the south side of Dirty Docks. Irrespective of this fact, it's unclear how this NPC got here in the first place.

This is because the original Kitbash skin was released way back in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 7, and the only time "Kitbash" was in the game was when Kit's Henchmen (donning a different style of the Kitbash skin) could be found patrolling Catty Corner during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3.

Even after all these years, it's rather unclear as to what exactly Kitbash is. Given that the skin is wholly metallic and has a second style edit, "Catbash", which features a metallic cat head, fans are still debating who exactly is inside the metal suit controlling it.

Nonetheless, Kitbash is here to stay, for at least the duration of this season. While there's not much that the NPC offers players, it's always nice to see some "OG" skins coming to life as NPCs in-game.

Want to help Kitbash make friends?

In addition to roaming aimlessly in Dirty Docks, Kitbash is looking forward to making friends this season. Players can interact with the NPC to buy some metal and also begin the Making Friends questline challenges.

These challenges have five stages that must be completed in a certain order. However, as of now, they can also be completed in any order while playing with teammates who have the challenge active. It would seem that all the challenges can be completed via party assist.

The challenges are relatively simple and players will be able to complete them in a couple of matches effortlessly while playing in a party. Upon completion, players will earn a total of 80,000 experience points in total.

