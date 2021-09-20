Where do mushrooms spawn in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Fortnite introduced mushrooms as an item to increase the shield strength of players. However, on several occasions, they are also required to complete challenges and quests for XP.

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, players need to find mushrooms to complete the Mushroom Master questline for Madcap. The NPC can be found in Corny Crops, and by interacting with him, players can activate the questline.

Here's a guide to finding mushrooms on the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map.

Mushroom locations and other consumable items in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

It is worth noting that mushrooms spawn in random locations in Fortnite. However, there are certain locations that contain a higher amount of these items. Hence, it is recommended that players visit locations such as Weeping Woods while searching for mushrooms.

Loopers can travel along the shore of the river in Weeping Woods, and they can find many mushrooms nearby.

Here's the location marked on the map:

Location of mushrooms on Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map (Image via Fortnite)

Another great location where players can find mushrooms in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is Sludgy Swamp. They need to cross the POI and the river to reach a small island with a treehouse.

Near the treehouse, there are two mushrooms, and collecting them completes one of the stages in the Mushroom Master questline.

Here's the location of the mushrooms in Sludgy Swamp marked on the map:

Mushrooms in Sludgy Swamp in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Fortnite)

Locations of bananas in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Interestingly, there are many consumable items spread across the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map, including apples and bananas as well.

One of the stages of the Mushroom Master questline requires players to consume bananas.

At the moment, the best way for players to farm bananas is by visiting the Orchard. The location has a farmer's market with many boxes. At least one of the boxes is guaranteed to drop bananas, with which players can complete another stage of the Mushroom Master questline.

All in all, Madcap's questline has troubled many players around the world. Regardless, they are happy because the character has finally arrived in Fortnite following years of anticipation.

