Where to place warning signs in Fortnite (Week 14 challenges)

Buildings in Fortnite are not particularly known for their structural integrity. So when the Mothership crash lands into the Fortnite island, certain named locations are going to be turned into mulch.

While there's not much to be done regarding the island's architecture, the NPCs and inhabitants of the island can indeed be warned about the impending doom that's about to unfold soon. Hopefully, some of them will make it to Fortnite Season 8.

Having said that, Dr Slone needs players to place warning signs in locations where pieces of the Mothership are expected to fall. Those who manage to complete the task will receive 30,000 experience points as a reward.

Note: Fortnite Week 14 Legendary Challenges will go live on September 8 at 10.00 am Eastern Time.

How to complete the Fortnite Week 14 Legendary Challenge "Place warning signs"

To complete this Fortnite challenge, players will have to place a total of four warning signs on the island. This challenge is not bound to a single match, and players can complete it in multiple attempts.

Warning signs can be placed in a total of three named locations, those being Pleasant Park, Dirty Docks, and Misty Meadows. Each of these locations has three predetermined spots to place warning signs. There are a total of nine such spots.

Where to place the warning signs in Pleasant Park, Dirty Docks, and Misty Meadows

1) All locations to place warning signs in Pleasant Park

While entering the town from the south side, one warning sign can be placed on the left-hand side of the soccer pitch.

Another can be placed just opposite of the first sign on the right side of the soccer pitch.

The last one can be placed next to the road that leads away from the location from the northeast.

Overview of locations to place warning signs in Pleasant Park (Image via TheGrouchPotato/YouTube)

2) All locations to place warning signs in Dirty Docks

While approaching the docks from the west side, the first sign can be placed outside an abandoned warehouse.

The second one can be placed just inside the parking lot within the location.

The last one can be played on the southern end of the area next to a railing

Overview of locations to place warning signs in Dirty Docks (Image via TheGrouchPotato/YouTube)

3) All locations to place warning signs in Misty Meadows

When entering the town from the west, the first sign can be placed outside a small shop.

Further down the road, the second one can be placed next to some hedges.

The last can be located on the southern end of the location outside a building

Overview of locations to place warning signs in Misty Meadows (Image via TheGrouchPotato/YouTube)

