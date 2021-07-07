Where to place welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 5 challenge)

A few hours ago, the first alien ground invasion of Fortnite began, following which Holly Hedges was retrofitted with alien technology and subsequently renamed Holly Hatchery.

The location has changed drastically, and while humans presence can still be felt by buildings and fauna, according to many leakers, the alien biome will expand, and slowly the entire area will fall under the influence of the aliens.

Holly Hatchery: Perfect Spot for Sky Bases.

While the situation may be dire, it would seem that Sunny is having a field day, as she's preparing to welcome the alien overloads, and wants to place welcome gifts to extend greetings.

As odd as it may seem, she is willing to reward players 30,000 XP to place two welcome gifts at Holly Hatchery. Now, while this plan may seem rather risky, the experience points that can be earned make it worth the risk and players should accept the challenge.

"Place welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery" week 5 Legendary challenge (Image via ShotgunDrTwitter)

Fortnite Season 7: How to complete the "Place welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery" week 5 Legendary challenge

To complete the "Place welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery" challenge, players will have to land at Holly Hatchery and place two welcome gifts at predetermined locations in the area.

Be advised that ever since the Fortnite 17.10 hotfix and subsequent revamping of this location, the area has become a hot drop zone. Nonetheless, finding two spots to place welcome gifts shouldn't be too difficult, as there are 10 predetermined locations in total.

The easiest way to complete this challenge would be to land at Viking Vessel, West of Holly Hatchery and wait out the first wave of loopers to drop and eliminate each other. When the dust settles, players can then move in and complete the task with ease.

Here is a map showing their exact locations:

Locations of all places in Holly Hatchery where welcome gifts can be placed (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Fortnite Season 7 week 5 Legendary challenges will go live on July 7th, 2021, at 10 AM ET. Hopefully, players shouldn't experience any bugs related to these challenges. Good luck, loopers

