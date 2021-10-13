Where to purchase a shield item from a Vending Machine in Fortnite Season 8

Fortnite's latest line of challenges hit the game today, promising massive amounts of experience and rewards. One particular quest instructs players to search for vending machines across the Island and purchase a shield item.

Shield items come in a few different forms, such as small shields that restore 25-50 points, big shields that restore 50 points with no cap, and various others. To complete this quest, Fortnite players need to find one of the many vending machines scattered in different locations.

Vending machine locations for the Fortnite Season 8 challenge

Fortnite places 12 different vending machines on the map that sell healing items, including shields. Most of them are rather dispersed and lie evenly between each other.

Vending Machines are located all across the Fortnite map near named locations and gas stations (Image via Fortnite.gg)

From the map above, players can see that vending machines lie close to multiple named locations, such as Holly Hedges, Believer Beach, Sludgy Swamp, and a few others. These machines take the form of a big blue structure typically standing outside a major building or covering.

Walk up to a vending machine with the healing sign on the front, scroll over to a shield item, and purchase it with Gold Bars. That's all it takes to complete this quest for a huge chunk of experience. This will help Fortnite players access more rewards from the Battle Pass.

There are plenty of options for players to choose from, offering a wide array of strategies when deciding where to land in Season 8. These vending machines are rather popular, however, so stay wary of enemies lurking nearby.

Drop today to find a vending machine and complete this Fortnite quest with a simple interaction at the cost of a handful of Gold Bars. Look out for gas stations and the bright blue sign of a vending machine right outside the door.

