Where to put up 'Where's Miles' posters in Fortnite Chapter 4

Players need to put up 'Where's Miles' posters in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. This is a new weekly challenge that grants 12,000 XP. Additionally, it's Epic Games' way of promoting another Spider-Man collaboration. Miles Morales will soon be released to the Fortnite Item Shop, so Epic released a new challenge that hints at it.

If you're wondering where to put up 'Where's Miles' posters in Fortnite, this guide will show you all the locations where you can complete the challenge. Unfortunately, it's not possible to complete the challenge in one location, which means that you'll have to travel across the island to put up all the posters.

It's very easy to put up 'Where's Miles' posters in Fortnite, but you will have to travel a lot

You can easily put up 'Where's Miles' posters in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Completing the new weekly challenge in Fortnite is extremely easy. Once you approach a poster location, all you need to do is press your interact button, and you will progress through the challenge.

However, you will need to put up three different 'Where's Miles' posters, yet every eligible location has up to two. Due to this, you will have to travel around the map if you want to complete the challenge in a single match.

You need to put up 'Where's Miles' posters in Fortnite in these locations (Image via Epic Games)

Once you get close to a poster location, a blue exclamation mark will appear on your minimap and help you with your progress.

Here are all the locations where you can complete the latest Fortnite challenge:

Mega City (two posters)

(two posters) Shattered Slabs (two posters)

(two posters) Slappy Shores (two posters)

(two posters) Solitary Shrine (one poster)

Solitary Shrine is a decent landing spot that doesn't get too much attention from players. While it only has one poster, you can loot it and use a Launch Pad to move to Brutal Bastion. From here, take another Launch Pad and move south to Slappy Shores to complete the challenge.

Miles Morales will soon be added to Fortnite's Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

While the challenge is extremely easy, you will have to be on the lookout for other players who are trying to complete it. Since new weekly challenges were just released, many players will try to complete them as soon as possible.

If you struggle to complete challenges, you should try entering Fortnite bot lobbies. You will be matched against weak AI opponents, giving you a chance to complete all of your challenges in just a couple of matches.

