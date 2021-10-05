Where is Raven in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Fortnite is all set to introduce a new NPC in Chapter 2 Season 8. Raven, a classic Legendary outfit from Season 3, is returning as a non-playable character on the map.

Raven frequently appears in the Fortnite Item Shop and has always been one of the most popular outfits among players. Loopers will be able to interact with the character on October 5.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Grim Fable & Big Mouth NPCs have been enabled.Nitehare & Raven NPCs will be enabled October 5th. Grim Fable & Big Mouth NPCs have been enabled.Nitehare & Raven NPCs will be enabled October 5th.

From its spawn location to Character Punchcard, this article reveals everything players need to know about the Raven NPC in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Raven spawns at Hydro 16 location in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Hydro 16 is a well-known location among Fortnite veterans, as they've been required to visit the area for many challenges.

Raven will also spawn at Hydro 16, and here's the location marked on the map:

Raven location on Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map (Image via Fortnite)

Hydro 16 is a dam located between Sludgy Swamp and Misty Meadows. It is on the western edge of the gigantic lake. Luckily, the dam and the surrounding buildings are noticeable from a distance, and players will spot Hydro 16 easily.

Players can also click on Raven's Character Punchcard from the menu, and the game will automatically mark the NPC's location on the map.

Raven's 'Dark Skies' challenges in Fortnite

It comes as no surprise that Raven will also have its Character Punchcard that will have five stages. As usual, leakers have already revealed these challenges.

By completing each stage, players can get 30K XP, implying that the entire Punchcard gives 150k XP.

The five stages for Raven's questline are:

Destroy 2 Sideways Rocks- 30,000 XP Launch from a Corruption Vent in the Sideways- 30,000 XP Eliminate 3 Cube Monsters in the Sideways 15 seconds after gliding- 30,000 XP Get 2 Headshots from above- 30,000 XP Destroy two chests with a harvesting tool- 30,000 XP

It is worth noting that Raven's questline is called Dark Skies, which certainly suits the character.

Another NPC that will soon arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, with a new questline, is Nitehare. Following the latest XP balances, the Character Punchcards offer 150k XP instead of 80,000 XP.

Hence, it is safe to assume that players who've been struggling to level up in the current season are going to get a ton of opportunities to gain XP.

