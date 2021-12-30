Where does Santa Spawn in Fortnite WinterFest 2021 

The excitement around Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has increased exponentially with the release of the WinterFest 2021 event. The seasonally-themed event brought several new pieces of content to the island, including free gifts and quests.

A significant addition has been the introduction of Santa Clause to the island. Gamers can encounter him going around in his vehicle. But tracking him is a bit complicated.

This article will reveal Santa's spawn points during Fortnite WinterFest 2021.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Where to find Santa in the WinterFest 2021 event?

Finding Santa in Fortnite WinterFest 2021 is time-consuming. The character does not spawn at one point but instead goes around a specific map section. To encounter Santa in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, gamers will be required to land on the northern part of the map.

The road bends around Logjam Lumberyard, Sleepy Sound, Shifty Shafts, and Llama Homestead. Santa roams around in this road, so players will need to scan the area once to encounter the WinterFest character.

It should be noted that Santa is not alone. There are two Merry Marauders who roam in Quad Crashers. These two characters also usually take the same route, and players can encounter them in the same region.

Can gamers get gifts from these characters?

Santa in Fortnite WinterFest is basically Sgt. Winter in a new avatar. He goes around the map on his truck. Players will get a gift from him if they follow the truck for some time in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

The gift usually contains quite an amazing loot, and gamers can also get the Snowball Launcher from it. However, there is no guarantee as the gift varies from player to player.

One player only gets one gift in the game. Attacking the truck will cause Sgt. Winter to return fire. However, the firing is aimless and won't hit gamers. The truck, on the other hand, will become angry and speed away from the location.

The two Merry Marauders also deploy gifts for gamers. However, they do not give loot items but drop peppermints for players.

