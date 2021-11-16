Where to Scout a UFO crash site in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite x Naruto, the collaboration that everyone has been waiting for, has officially arrived today. It brings new cosmetics, which players can get in an Item Shop bundle, new Mythic items in the loot pool, a brand new NPC, questline, and more. Kakashi has landed on the island as well, and he brings challenges for Fortnite players to complete and earn tons of XP for Chapter 2 Season 8.

The first stage of his questline is to scout a UFO crash site. In order to complete that, players will need to find Kakashi and accept the questline before venturing off in search of a crash site.

Finding Kakashi and beginning his Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 questline

To begin, players have to find Kakashi. He can be found on the hill to the west of Lazy Lake (the POI). His location is found directly north of the small island in the middle of Lazy Lake (the physical lake, not the POI). When players get close enough, they'll see the familiar chat icon pop up on the minimap.

Kakashi is found in between these rocks with one chest spot. Image via Fortnite Events on YouTube

Players can now talk to him and accept his questline. He also sells the brand new Mythic item (which can also be found in the loot pool), which is the Paper Bomb Kunai. Players may want to purchase a few since the second stage of the questline involves hitting a player with one.

Fortnite players are now free to venture off in search of a UFO crash site to satisfy the first challenge. There are several crash sites, but each one has a particular scouting location to complete the challenge. The closest one to Kakashi is to the East of where his location is. There will be a glowing blue icon that players need to interact with to "scout" the location.

This will begin a timed challenge in which players need to collect all icons before the timer runs out. There are about seven to collect in total, so it might be challenging to do on the first try. Players should make use of the slipstream at the crash sites to get around to each icon.

The full list of his quests are:

Spot an alien crash site

Hit players with the Paper Bomb Kunai

Build a structure after taking damage

Place or destroy a trap

Taming wildlife with the hunter's cape

These quests and the full Naruto x Fortnite collaboration are live now, and players can drop in to level up their Battle Pass before Season 8 draws to a close.

