Where to search Containers in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Containers in Fortnite is an umbrella term used to describe objects that contain loot. They can be searched to obtain the items within, and for a lucky few, they manage to be a life-saver in certain situations. Over the years, many types of Containers have been added and removed from the game. While this rotation occurs on a Seasonal basis, a few stay indefinitely.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge for week twelve, you will have to search 20 Containers over the course of different matches to earn 25,000 experience points. Given that this task is to an extent rather simple, you should be able to complete it within the span of a single match.

Step-by-step guide on where to search Containers in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do two simple things: Land in a POI or Landmark and search Containers at their own liberty. That said, here's how to complete the task as quickly as possible.

1) Land at Brutal Bastion or Kenjutsu Crossing

If these POIs seem too risky, aim for a quieter one (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first step of the challenge is to land at Brutal Bastion or Kenjutsu Crossing. While both these POIs do often tend to become hot-drop locations every now and then at the start of the match, the amount of Containers present in the area outweigh the potential risks. That said, ensure to land as soon as possible and secure a weapon to ward off would-be attackers.

2) Search Containers until 20 have been opened

Search Containers until the target has been met (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After securing a weapon or securing the POI in its entirety, next claim the Capture Point. This will highlight all Chests in the area and make it easier to find Containers. On that note, keep in mind that by the time this occurs, you will have at least opened a few Containers for ammo and other utility items. That said, once 20 have been opened, the challenge will be auto-completed.

What are the different types of Containers you can find in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2?

All Container types that be can searched in Chapter 4 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

There are quite a few types of Containers that you can run into over the course of gameplay. Some will provide utility-based items, while others will provide things like ammo, Materials, and even the occasional Legendary weapon. That said, here's the list of all Container types that can be found in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2:

Chest

Rare Chest

Combat Cache

Freezer

Supply Drop

Safe

Cash Register

Fishing Barrel

Small Ammo Box

Large Ammo Box

Cooler

Scout Regiment Footlocker

As mentioned, while some of these will remain in-game even in Chapter 4 Season 2, those that have been added in for Seasonal purposes will likely be vaulted. That said, Combat Cache's may remain in-game.

