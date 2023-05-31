Where to talk to Characters to receive free items in Fortnite

Characters (NPCs) have been present on the island since Fortnite Chapter 1. They populate the island and bring it to life. Players can run into Characters during gameplay and interact with them to obtain a few nuggets of information, purchase items/services from them, and even receive free items at times. Although there's no telling what items players will receive for free, they may come in handy now and then.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge for week twelve, you will have to talk to five Characters (NPCs) to receive free items in Fortnite. While they aren't too chatty and barely have anything to say, completing the task will yield 25,000 experience points.

Step-by-step guide on how where to find and how to talk to Characters (NPCs) to receive free items in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players will have to do two things: Land next to a Character (NPC) and interact/talk with them to receive free items.

1) Landing next to a Character (NPC)

Find a Character (NPC) and walk up to them to interact (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first step of the challenge is very basic in nature. You will have to land next to a Character (NPC) that's present on the island. There are many to be found, but not all of them will grant free items. Some are part of certain Seasonal Quests and may not take too kindly to being pestered. That said, here are a list of Character (NPCs) that can be interacted with and where to find them:

CRZ-8 - Bamboo Circle

Serenade - Marine Monoliths/Mossy Monoliths/Mountain Monoliths

Evie - Knotty Nets

Dahlia - Beep 'N Bounce

Garrison - Watery Watch

Styx - The Herald Tree

Longshot - Royal Ruin

Spider-Gwen - Slappy Shores

Mizuki - Eastern Watch

Highwire - Kenjutsu Crossing

P33ly - Pleasant Passage

Renzo The Destroyer - Brutal Bastion

Polar Patroller - Icy Islets

Imani - The Autumnwood

Remedy - Secluded Spire

Insight - Cold Cavern

Stray - Mega City

Munitions Expert - Breakwater Bay

Sunflower - Frenzy Fields

Sludge - Steamy Springs

Thunder - Lotus Lookout

Triage Trooper - Crusty Crates

2) Interacting/talking to them to receive free items

Interact to receive free items (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After locating a Character (NPC), to receive free items, you need to interact with them to seal the deal. Keep in mind that each Character (NPC) will only give free items once per match per player. On that note, if your inventory is full when the free items are being given, it will be dropped on the ground for you to manually pick up.

In general, it's good to talk to Characters (NPCs) at the start of the match as they often drop Small Shield Potions and other utility/mobility-based items. These will come in handy during early-game fights and skirmishes.

