Where to touch a Cube in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Cubes have invaded the Fortnite map, similar to how aliens arrived in Season 7. Now, a particular quest instructs players to find a Cube and touch it for a massive experience boost.

Fortnite @FortniteGame You should have known she’d return…🟪Beware Fortnitemares: Wrath of the Cube Queen happening now until November 1. fn.gg/Fortnitemares You should have known she’d return…🟪Beware Fortnitemares: Wrath of the Cube Queen happening now until November 1.fn.gg/Fortnitemares https://t.co/pZfYzQgjS5

As players have seen before, the Golden Cube moved across the map to awaken the others, and now it rests in the center of the map in a new location called The Convergence. This is where the Aftermath used to be, and it's riddled with cube-like structures throughout.

Cube locations in Fortnite Season 8 for the XP quest

While there are Cubes all over the map, the easiest place to find one is the Golden Cube in the center with the Queen hovering above. To complete this quest, players simply need to walk up to a Cube and touch it. This fulfills all the requirements and rewards an easy 30,000 experience.

Season 8's storyline revolves around these Cubes as quests after quests are being released, including some from Ariana Grande, the newly crowned Cube Monster Hunter. All of her quests combined will give out 150,000 experience, plenty to level up and gain more Battle Stars for the Battle Pass.

All of Fortnite's NPCs and characters are starting to oppose the Cubes' occupation on the Island. Dr. Slone, Season 7's alleged protagonist, is starting to revamp the Imagined Order, and others are arriving to start hunting the Cube monsters.

TwFortniteBot @TwFortniteBot

theragingreaperRT FortniteBR: A closer look at The Convergence in-game! #Fortnite (via FortTory) theragingreaperRT FortniteBR: A closer look at The Convergence in-game! #Fortnite(via FortTory)

https://t.co/iuy8kUKpbT

Also Read

Each week in Fortnite's Season 8 is accelerating towards a climactic conflict with the Cubes, and players will have to get up close and personal to find out more about what's in store in the future.

The recent update for Fortnite gives players hours and hours of content, all directed towards NPCs and the Cubes. Head to Fortnite Island as soon as possible and grab the punchcard quests for experience. It is also a chance to know the lore behind everything Epic Games inserted in the game.

Edited by R. Elahi