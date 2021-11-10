Where to visit a Guardian Tower in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The latest NPC punchcard quest dropped today, enabling Fortnite players to complete for a big experience boost to level up in Season 8. This week, players need to find Shadow Ops to initiate the Impromtu quest chain.

Shadow Ops can be found on the south side of Lazy Lake where the alien mothership's debris lies scattered over the ruined terrain. Shadow Ops offers five different quests for players to complete, and the first instructs players to visit a Guardian Tower.

Fortnite Guardian tower locations for Shadow Ops's questline

There are six Guardian Towers standing watch over the Island, all in their original place from Season 7. Finding one won't be difficult since it's hard to miss their distinct features and winding stairs and the fact that many players favor them for quick loot.

Here are the six Guardian Tower locations for quick and easy access:

West of Weeping Woods right above Purple Steel Bridge

On the central island in the lake to the west of Lazy Lake

North of Retail Row on the mountain above

East of the Orchard on a hill

Northeast of Pleasant Park

Northeast of Believer Beach

To fulfill the quest given out by Shadow Ops, all players need to do is visit one. They don't need to interact with anything or perform any special action.

The only danger that lies around this quest is the high potential for enemies hunting nearby. Guardian Towers are popular places to gain a bit of height for a quick scope of the land as well as decent arrays of loot, plenty for an early game run.w

Jaykey 👑 @JayKeyFN



Here's the following Shadow Ops Quests:

- Found at Lazy Lake #Fortnite Shadow Ops NPC Quest Now Live 📍Here's the following Shadow Ops Quests:- Found at Lazy Lake #Fortnite Shadow Ops NPC Quest Now Live 📍Here's the following Shadow Ops Quests:- Found at Lazy Lake https://t.co/87adX4QZGQ

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Fortnite players should be wary when approaching one of these towers, but that aside, it's a quick 30k experience that can be gained seconds after they land. Shadow Ops gives out four more quests after players finish the first leg, each offering 30k experience as well. Most can be completed within a single match.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee