Where to warn characters of impending doom in Fortnite (Week 14 challenge)

With the Fortnite alien Mothership about to come crashing down, Dr Slone must warn the other NPCs on the island about the same. While there's not much they can do to help, they should probably get out of the way.

However, given that Slone is currently overseeing the abduction of Corny Complex to ensure everything goes according to plan, players will have to do the needful to warn characters of impending doom. Those who manage to complete the task will be rewarded with 45,000 experience points.

Note: Fortnite Week 14 Legendary Challenges will go live on September 8 at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Warn characters of impending doom" Fortnite week 14 Legendary Challenge

To complete this Fortnite challenge, players have to visit three NPCs located on the island. This challenge is not bound to a single match, and players can complete it in multiple attempts.

Since the challenge mentions no particular NPC with whom the player should interact, players are free to pick and choose three NPCs at random to talk to and complete this task.

While there are a number of NPCs to talk to complete this task, this article will discuss the easiest and fastest ways in which players can complete the challenge.

Which characters to warn of impending doom in Fortnite?

Group 1: Dreamflower, Beast Boy, and Swamp Stalker, and Rick Sanchez

To warn these characters of impending doom, players should land at the Durr Burger located on the west side of Weeping Woods.

Once there, the parked alien saucer can be used to move around and talk to Dreamflower at Flopper Pond, Beast Boy at Weeping Wood, Rick Sanchez at Defiant Dish, or Swamp Stalker located near Dampy Dish.

Where to find Dreamflower, Beast Boy, and Swamp Stalkerand Rick Sanchez (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Group 2: Armored Batman Zero, Joey, and Rook

To warn these characters of impending doom, players should land on the south side of Dirty Docks and interact with Armored Batman Zero. Once complete, use the parked alien saucer to go talk to Joey located on the other side of the docks, and finally Rook located at Dockside Dish.

Where to find Armored Batman Zero, Joey, and Rook (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Group 3: Human Bill, Clark Kent, and Hayseed

To warn these characters of impending doom, players should first land at Steamy Stacks, interact with Human Bill and find the parked alien saucer. With the help of the saucer, players can then travel and talk to Farmer Steel located at Steel Farm and Clark Kent who can be found in The Orchard.

Where to find Human Bill, Clark Kent, and Hayseed (Image via Fortnite.GG)

