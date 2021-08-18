How to get Human Bill skin in Fortnite Season 7

Skins in Fortnite are perhaps one of the most interesting features of the 100-man BR. The game features scores of skins, several of which are inspired by superheroes, movies and even comic books.

Some of these are also customizable, implying that players can alter the appearance of the skin to give it a unique look. Sadly, not all skins boast this feature, and even those that do don't offer a lot of options to choose from.

The Human Bill skin in Fortnite is an exception. Epic Games added it to the store earlier today, and it boasts over 4,000 variations, which is absolutely unbelievable.

How to get the Human Bill skin in Fortnite

This skin was leaked when v17.30 hit Fortnite island a few days back. It was rumored to cost around 1,500 V-bucks considering it's an Epic Fortnite outfit.

The wait for it ended earlier today when the skin was added to the item shop by Epic Games. It is part of the Hot Alien Summer Set and costs an astounding 1,800 V-bucks. The price, however, isn't a massive problem due to the amount of variations this skin has to offer.

Players can modify skin colors, clothing patterns, eyewear and even its tattoo design, making it one of the most interesting skins in the game right now.

It's time to become the most stylish alien on the island.



With over 4,000+ combinations, Human Bill has it all.



Grab the Hot Alien Summer Set now! pic.twitter.com/pPJrKZ0FcR — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 18, 2021

The Human Bill skin comes with a couple of cosmetics, which are pretty insane. It comes with a Weather Balloon Backbling and Freezie Friendz Harvesting Tool. It's possible that the skin might get more matching cosmetics as the weeks go by.

Human Bill can be found as a haracter in Steamy Stacks. He uses the Glasses Head Piece, Default Skin Color, Suit Top and Suit Bottom.

With the number of variations this skin has to offer, there's a good chance that it might become a 'try-hard' skin, which is mostly used by sweats.

Edited by Gautham Balaji