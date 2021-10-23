Who controls Dr. Slone in Fortnite? IO Boss' mysterious past revealed

There seems to be no end to the mystery surrounding Dr. Slone in Fortnite. The character, who holds a distinctive post in the IO, has often raised concern among gamers and everyone is curious to know more about her.

Dr. Slone's first public appearance in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass trailer revealed that she held an authorative position within the IO. However, gamers have often raised the question of whether she is the head or if there is someone to whom she needs to report to in Fortnite.

More significant details have been uncovered recently regarding her position. It seems that there is someone else who controls her actions on the island.

Dr. Slone is not the ultimate IO Boss in Fortnite

Recently, gamers have come across a photograph of Dr. Slone being handed over her ID card by a mysterious person clad in black attire. Ever since this came up, the entire community has gone berserk.

Gamers are eager to know the true identity of this person and his role in the IO. Certainly, the action of handing over Dr. Slone's ID card indicates that she isn't the ultimate head of the IO.

Ever since the photograph was revealed on social media sites, multiple theories have come up regarding her position. It is speculated that she is Agent Jonesy's head and she handles the security and operations of the loop and reports to the other person who is the ultimate head.

The most plausible reasoning that can be made out of this image is that the mysterious person is the real head of the organization. Any string that gets pulled on the Fortnite island is through his commands.

🎃Spooky Studios🎃(🎂17 days🎂) @TaroCrazy Jones got literally 1 HP for the whole time and Got punched (and kicked) hard by The Foundation and was still able to talk and all?!Conclusion: The Foundation is the less powerful Being in the Fortnite Universe Jones got literally 1 HP for the whole time and Got punched (and kicked) hard by The Foundation and was still able to talk and all?!Conclusion: The Foundation is the less powerful Being in the Fortnite Universe https://t.co/AGFgHcTQjP

The Fortnite community has also raised the question that this character could be Geno. Recalling the conversation between Jones and the Foundation will certainly make the name familiar. Jones promised the Foundation that he would lead him to Geno and his sisters if he decides to help him fix the Zero Point.

The character could be Geno, however, it seems a bit unlikely that Dr. Slone would be one of the sisters.

JayKey 👑 @JayKeyFN #Fortnite Slone Movement 👣Slone and her convoy have now moved further South towards the bunker. Will her journey lead to the REDACTED Bunker or will she continue her travels? #Fortnite Slone Movement 👣Slone and her convoy have now moved further South towards the bunker. Will her journey lead to the REDACTED Bunker or will she continue her travels? https://t.co/r4jcKPW4hW

Dr. Slone's valiant efforts saved the Fortnite island from being destroyed by the Alien forces. She was the one who led the attack and planned the downfall of the unearthly creatures.

The island is under threat once again with the Cube Queen's desire to destroy it completely. Dr. Slone has moved from her initial position. It is evident that she is taking the steps to prevent the catastrophe from happening. It is to be seen how she handles this situation and maintains her streak as one of the pillars of the IO.

