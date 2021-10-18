Dr. Slone is at the final stage of opening the secret Fortnite Bunker in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Season 8's storyline seems to be picking up the pieces from Season 7's alien invasion. Dr. Slone and the Imagined Order have mobilized once again. The former is a Fortnite boss that players could battle for a Mythic weapon and other IO loot.

Now, her team of IO guards are progressing across the Fortnite map towards a secret location, alluding to the next big event that Season 8 will bring. It's been made clear that the Cubes are the primary focus of this Fortnite era. Therefore, Slone might be attempting to reinsert herself into the storyline.

Fortnite's Dr. Slone may be working underground to oppose the Cubes' cataclysmic influence

A location on the Fortnite map called the REDACTED bunker popped up recently, and Dr. Slone's movement through Retail Row has drawn a lot of attention to it. Players aren't able to see what's inside as of now, but Epic Games will probably reveal the bunker's contents later on in a future update.

Dr. Slone is spearheading the resistance against all alien and foreign entities in Fortnite's Chapter 2. With her moving once again after Season 7's massive explosion, this could mean that bigger concepts are in store for Season 8.

The Imagined Order may be looking to remount itself as the Island's protectors, but this hints at a malicious agenda for the Cubes. Notably, they could be an opposing force against Dr. Slone and her team.

Another theory places Dr. Slone herself as an antagonist in Season 8, something Fortnite players should contemplate as more details are revealed. The latter saw what they could do in the depths of their previous bunker underneath the Corny Complex from Season 7.

Now, the storyline and major plot points of Season 8 are starting to surface. Epic Games will reveal more content as the weeks progress, so be on the lookout for subtle hints at what Dr. Slone is planning to do in the bunker near Catty Corner.

