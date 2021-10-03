Where is Doctor Slone in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: New location and other details

Much like the corruption moving across Fortnite's island, Doctor Slone and a few IO guards are making the perilous journey as well. For unknown reasons, a small IO convoy has been consistently moving along a path carrying alien technology that has been salvaged from crash sites.

It's still unclear what's being transported, but whatever it is, it has to be worth a lot. Given that she's willing to risk corruption, giant rolling cubes, and loopers seeking revenge; the cargo must be really valuable to the Imagined Order, and is bound to cause trouble sometime later in the season.

While the convoy has been tracked thus far, it recently went off the grid due to interference from the most recent awakening event. Nonetheless, Fortnite loopers out for revenge soon got the scent of their tracks like bloodhounds and have once more located them.

Where is Doctor Slone currently located in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Well, according to the recon team, Doctor Slone and the IO Convoy are currently located northeast of Lazy Lake near the bridge. While it's not clear why they chose to stop there, there is some indication as to where they are headed.

According to leakers and the community, they could be headed towards the Redacted Bunker that's located near Catty Corner. However, it's unclear why they would do so since it's been sealed for a very long time

Perhaps the Imagined Order has a secret base on the island under Mount Kay, or maybe the convoy will simply continue straight past Catty Corner and cross the Yellow Steel Bridge to reach Misty Meadows.

Mikey @MikeDulaimi Donald has changed twitter location to “Redacted” which is the name of the landmark in-game which holds the bunker! #Fortnite Donald has changed twitter location to “Redacted” which is the name of the landmark in-game which holds the bunker! #Fortnite https://t.co/m6vhXeHNCk

Be that as it may, it's rather odd that the IO would risk such a high-value individual by putting them out in the field. By all accounts something is not right, and knowing Doctor Slone, she's not just out for revenge, but for power as well.

This is further backed up by the fact that small IO reconnaissance bases have popped up all over the map. Surely this cannot be a mere conscience, and given that they mobilized rather quickly, it's almost as if they knew the cubes would initiate a ritual soon.

Nonetheless, for the time being players will just have to be patient and wait. While they are free to exercise revenge against Slone, she will put up quite the fight. But for those who manage to win, her Mythic Burst Rifle will be theirs to claim.

