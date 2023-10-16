Who is Fortnite pro Khanada? Age, origin, and earnings explored

Throughout its history, Fortnite has given rise to numerous professional players who have displayed unmatched skills and turned their passion for gaming into successful careers. Among them is Leon "Khanada" Khim, who has made waves in the competitive scene with his skills and commitment.

Khanada's American-Korean background undoubtedly influenced his journey by exposing him to different gaming cultures and communities. He has shown a passion for gaming from his life's early stages, eventually leading him to Fortnite.

Khanada's professional journey in the Fortnite competitive scene

The 19-year-old Dignitas member has showcased his dedication to improving his skills from the very start. Khanada spent countless hours honing and mastering his abilities. Like many other aspiring players, he began streaming gameplay on platforms like YouTube and Twitch, with these streams allowing him to interact with his fans while also receiving feedback.

Although Khanada's journey has definitely been remarkable for various esports organizations, he caught his first big break with Team SoloMid (TSM) after competing in online tournaments organized by Epic Games in 2018. During his time at TSM, Khanada proved to be a valuable asset.

In March 2021, Khanada joined Dignitas, another prominent esports organization. With this transition, Khanada was allowed to develop his competitive edge while also contributing to Dignitas' reputation in the competitive gaming scene and the Fortnite community.

Khanada's earnings throughout the years

Khanada's gaming career has been marked by consistent earnings and impressive competitive results. He has participated in several cash cups and tournaments since Chapter 1, often showing great performances and securing cash prizes. His earnings primarily stem from sponsorships, tournament winnings, and streaming revenue.

With various FNCS and Cash Cup victories under his belt, Khanada has showcased his skills and passion, achieving the incredible feat of being the only player in history to participate in all 20 FNCS grand finals that have taken place so far.

While his actual earnings may fluctuate over time, Khanada has made around $600,000 from competitive Fortnite, with around $175,000 in 2023. His latest victory comes from the Chapter 4 Season 4 FNCS Major 3 North America, which earned him around $75,000 in prize money.

These accomplishments are proof that Khanada has solidified himself as one of the best players in the world and a name that garners the community's respect.

