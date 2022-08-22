Who is the richest Fortnite player of all time?

Since 2018, Fortnite has hosted a profusion of competitive tournaments. The parent organization, Epic Games, has already awarded more than $135,000,000 across 823 tournaments. Many professional players have amassed considerable wealth from competing in these tournaments.

Bugha, an esports player for Sentinals, is the wealthiest Fortnite player to date. With ten tournament championship titles under his belt, he is amongst the world's youngest and richest professional esports players.

He currently stands at #21 in the global rankings and #1 in the country rankings (USA).

Since 2019, Epic has hosted and organized the Fortnite Competitive Series (FNCS) tournament. The competition has been conducted online for the last two years, but for 2022, FNCS LAN is returning to its in-person format and will be held in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA.

Bugha is the first ever Fortnite World Champion

Kyle Giersdorf, better known as Bugha, is an American professional esports player for Sentinals. He is a Fortnite Competitive World Champion who rose to fame after winning the World Cup Finals in 2019 (Solo).

The whizz-kid has been competing since 2018, when he was only 15.

In 2019, Bugha earned a massive $3,000,000 from professional esports. This year, he has amassed more than $150,000 so far.

Besides the World Cup Finals, Bugha has also claimed the FNCS 2021: Grand Royale NA East and various other FNCS titles.

Competing Year Total Rewards (in $) 2018 1,250.00 2019 3,071,591,67 2020 87,370.05 2021 171,450.00 2022 150,000.00 (Till date)

Bugha's yearly earnings from esports.

Video game(s) Total Earnings (in $) Fortnite 3,468,995.05 Rocket Arena 12,166.67 Rogue Company 500.00

Bugha's total earnings according to the games played.

Besides competing professionally, Bugha also streams gameplay. He has over four million subscribers on YouTube and more than five million followers on Twitch.

He primarily streams Fortnite, but at times, he also plays Valorant and COD: Warzone. The teen is also very active on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Tik Tok.

To commemorate his achievements, Bugha was inducted into the game as part of the Icon Series. In July 2021, he got his own outfit in the game, along with an impressive bundle that celebrated his stint as a pro player.

The bundle also has cosmetic items styled after Bugha's pet canine, Zoey. The outfit was last seen in May 2022 and could be purchased from the item shop for 1500 V-Bucks.

Besides the impressive outfit in-game, Bugha also got a Limited Time Mode (LTM) called Bugha's Late Game. It was dedicated to his World Cup victory, where players could play as the teenage star. It was one of the handfuls of LTMs that had their own victory skins.

Bugha also recently entered into a collaboration with Team ROG (NA).

Epic has been conducting and organizing competitive Fortnite tournaments since 2018. The Summer Skirmish Series was its first-ever competitive event.

It was a duos competition with a prize pool of $250,000. The tournament featured some of the most popular streamers and professional players.

FNCS returns

After a two-year hiatus, the FNCS is finally returning to its in-person format. One of the biggest esports events is set to take place in November 2022 in Raliegh, North Carolina.

An invitation-only event, the FNCS LAN 2022 has a prize pool of $1,000,000. As of August, the qualifiers have been wrapped up, and invitations have been sent.

