Create
Notifications

Fortnite FNCS Invitational 2022: List of every invited player so far

The FNCS Invitational 2022 invites have already been sent (Image via Epic Games)
The FNCS Invitational 2022 invites have already been sent (Image via Epic Games)
Sarthak Chauhan
Sarthak Chauhan
ANALYST
Modified Jul 17, 2022 12:40 PM IST

The Fortnite Competitive Series (FNCS) 2022 is in full swing. Most Qualifiers are done, and invitations have been sent out to the qualifying players.

The final round of Qualifiers will be held on July 17. Post the event, its organizers will send out the last set of invitations.

Epic Games is all set to host the FNCS Invitational 2022 in person. After a two-year break, the event is finally returning to its earlier format.

This year's event will be held between November 12 and 13 in Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA.

Epic will invite a selection of the top 100 FNCS Duos gamers to compete in a single lobby for a share of the pool prize. Unlike the previous years, the prize pool has been reduced from $3,000,000 to $1,000,000.

Continuing their deal, the developer will partner with BLAST Entertainment to host the event.

Fortnite players who will be at FNCS Invitational 2022

1) Europe (EU)

One of the largest participating regions in the world, the EU has always given Fortnite some of the best competitive gamers. The following is a list of all the invited EU users and the teams they represent:

Hen - Guild eSportsJuu - Wave eSports Academy
Tayson - Falcons eSportsVic0 - Wave eSports Academy
Vortex - Fokus ClanQueasy - Galaxy Racer eSports
Trulex - IndependentThomasHD - Astralis
Klown - BItfrostJannisZ - Wave eSports Academy
Vadeal - Wave eSportsChico - TT9
Veno - Tundra eSportsRezon Ay - Guild eSports
Chapix - Falcons eSportsAqua - LootBoy eSports
Tripperm - N/AKami - Become Legends
Merstach - Centric GamingStompy - Mousesports
Setty - Become LegendsYikesJxn - Wave eSports Academy

2) North America (NA) East

NAE is the dominating force in Fortnite Competitive. With pros like Bugha and Cented, the region has a dedicated legion of players recognized globally for their skills.

NAE has the second biggest share of qualifying users in the FNCS 2022, as seen below:

Bugha - N/AMero - Dignitas
Spayde - Team OvertimeChimp - WL Gaming esports
Smite - Fusion eSportsLarson - Team 33 Gaming
Acorn - Team 33 GamingEdgey - Fusion eSports
Blyah - N/APeterbot - Tru North Gaming
Cented - FaZe ClanCold - Team 33 Gaming

3) North America (NA) West

The NAW region covers the western part of America and includes Canada. Just like its other half, this region boasts a plethora of Fortnite pros.

Leading the scoreboard is Epikwhale, with a total score of 174,743 points earned across 133 events. The following are the qualified players for FNCS 2022:

Favs - Team 33 GamingSnacky - TSM
Reet - TSMRhex - Team Liquid
Parz - Team PulsarRays - JFT Sports
Epikwhale - TSMArkham - 100 Thieves

4) Brazil

Consisting entirely of Latin America, this region has four players who have qualified to date. EdRoadToGlory of Team 33 Gaming is leading the scoreboard with a total of 179.950 points across 109 events.

The qualified Fortnite pros are:

Phzin - HerobaseKitoz - Team Singularity
KBR - Team 33 GamingXeat - Team 33 Gaming

5) Middle East

Holding the top position in the region is Nachiiri, with a total of 165.726 points to date. The Fortnite player earned these points by playing in 84 matches in FNCS 2022 Qualifiers.

The following are the qualified gamers from the region:

FKS - Bravado GamingBleed - KINGS eSports
Kroo1x - N/AAsta 1x - Medal Sports

6) Asia

With a total of 185.706 points, WallTaker7 from the Asia region is one of the leading players in FNCS 2022. He has previously placed second in the competition and received the coveted Axe of the Champions.

Other qualified pros from the region are:

Runa - Liberta BuildingPepoclip - N/A
Alice - Crazy RaccoonWickesy - Wizard eSports

7) Oceanic Region (OCE)

Australian gamer Volx of JFT eSports is leading the scoreboard in the Oceanic region. With a total of more than 200,000 points across 106 events, he is the top performing player in FNCS 2022.

The following is the list of all the qualified users:

Basil - ORDERJace - N/A
Volx - JFT eSportsLooter - PWR

As mentioned, the final round of Qualifiers will be held later today, so fans can catch the action to see who else makes the cut.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...