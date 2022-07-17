Fortnite FNCS Invitational 2022: List of every invited player so far

The Fortnite Competitive Series (FNCS) 2022 is in full swing. Most Qualifiers are done, and invitations have been sent out to the qualifying players.

The final round of Qualifiers will be held on July 17. Post the event, its organizers will send out the last set of invitations.

Epic Games is all set to host the FNCS Invitational 2022 in person. After a two-year break, the event is finally returning to its earlier format.

This year's event will be held between November 12 and 13 in Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA.

Epic will invite a selection of the top 100 FNCS Duos gamers to compete in a single lobby for a share of the pool prize. Unlike the previous years, the prize pool has been reduced from $3,000,000 to $1,000,000.

Continuing their deal, the developer will partner with BLAST Entertainment to host the event.

Fortnite players who will be at FNCS Invitational 2022

1) Europe (EU)

One of the largest participating regions in the world, the EU has always given Fortnite some of the best competitive gamers. The following is a list of all the invited EU users and the teams they represent:

Hen - Guild eSports Juu - Wave eSports Academy Tayson - Falcons eSports Vic0 - Wave eSports Academy Vortex - Fokus Clan Queasy - Galaxy Racer eSports Trulex - Independent ThomasHD - Astralis Klown - BItfrost JannisZ - Wave eSports Academy Vadeal - Wave eSports Chico - TT9 Veno - Tundra eSports Rezon Ay - Guild eSports Chapix - Falcons eSports Aqua - LootBoy eSports Tripperm - N/A Kami - Become Legends Merstach - Centric Gaming Stompy - Mousesports Setty - Become Legends YikesJxn - Wave eSports Academy

2) North America (NA) East

NAE is the dominating force in Fortnite Competitive. With pros like Bugha and Cented, the region has a dedicated legion of players recognized globally for their skills.

NAE has the second biggest share of qualifying users in the FNCS 2022, as seen below:

Bugha - N/A Mero - Dignitas Spayde - Team Overtime Chimp - WL Gaming esports Smite - Fusion eSports Larson - Team 33 Gaming Acorn - Team 33 Gaming Edgey - Fusion eSports Blyah - N/A Peterbot - Tru North Gaming Cented - FaZe Clan Cold - Team 33 Gaming

3) North America (NA) West

The NAW region covers the western part of America and includes Canada. Just like its other half, this region boasts a plethora of Fortnite pros.

Leading the scoreboard is Epikwhale, with a total score of 174,743 points earned across 133 events. The following are the qualified players for FNCS 2022:

Favs - Team 33 Gaming Snacky - TSM Reet - TSM Rhex - Team Liquid Parz - Team Pulsar Rays - JFT Sports Epikwhale - TSM Arkham - 100 Thieves

4) Brazil

Consisting entirely of Latin America, this region has four players who have qualified to date. EdRoadToGlory of Team 33 Gaming is leading the scoreboard with a total of 179.950 points across 109 events.

The qualified Fortnite pros are:

Phzin - Herobase Kitoz - Team Singularity KBR - Team 33 Gaming Xeat - Team 33 Gaming

5) Middle East

Holding the top position in the region is Nachiiri, with a total of 165.726 points to date. The Fortnite player earned these points by playing in 84 matches in FNCS 2022 Qualifiers.

The following are the qualified gamers from the region:

FKS - Bravado Gaming Bleed - KINGS eSports Kroo1x - N/A Asta 1x - Medal Sports

6) Asia

With a total of 185.706 points, WallTaker7 from the Asia region is one of the leading players in FNCS 2022. He has previously placed second in the competition and received the coveted Axe of the Champions.

Other qualified pros from the region are:

Runa - Liberta Building Pepoclip - N/A Alice - Crazy Raccoon Wickesy - Wizard eSports

7) Oceanic Region (OCE)

Australian gamer Volx of JFT eSports is leading the scoreboard in the Oceanic region. With a total of more than 200,000 points across 106 events, he is the top performing player in FNCS 2022.

The following is the list of all the qualified users:

Basil - ORDER Jace - N/A Volx - JFT eSports Looter - PWR

As mentioned, the final round of Qualifiers will be held later today, so fans can catch the action to see who else makes the cut.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far