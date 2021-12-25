Who has the most wins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Twenty days into Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, and thousands of games have already been played. Many players can boast of gaining hundreds of levels during these games. However, not many can brag about winning hundreds of games during this period.

Getting a Victory Royale in one of the most popular seasons of the game is certainly difficult. However, there are a few players who have secured bragging rights. Four different players currently top the leaderboard for having the most wins in Solos, Duos, Trios, and Squads.

It seems like Trios and Squads are the most popular modes, with players winning more than 400 matches in each. The player with the most wins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Solo is close to 400, and the Duo leader has close to 200 wins.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 win leaderboards

At the time of writing, the third week of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is already underway. During this time, some players already have several hundred wins under their belts across all the game modes.

Solos - Smud The Winner

Out of his 434 solo matches, Smud The Winner has 380 wins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Having all these wins is certainly a massive achievement as Solos is one of the most difficult game modes. There are no revives, no teammates covering players, and no rebooting.

Duos - FB Sweezy

FB Sweezy has won 207 duo games in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. He has played a total of 273 matches since the season began. It seems like Duos is the least popular among players, since not many matches have been played in this game mode.

Trios - Twitch streamer problem2x

Twitch problem2x currently holds the record for most trio wins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The player has played 1061 trio games in the ongoing season and won 454 of them.

Squads - z5 vac

z5 vac has topped the Squads leaderboard in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 with 479 wins in 603 games.

Also Read Article Continues below

Based on the records from Fortnitetracker, these four players currently have the most wins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. It is evident that Trios remains the most popular game mode in the battle royale.

Edited by Saman