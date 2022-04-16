Why a Coachella event in Fortnite makes perfect sense 

Recently, the Fortnite Australia and New Zealand account accidentally leaked that there was an upcoming Coachella collaboration. Whether or not it was intentional, the tweet was later deleted, but the cat was out of the bag.

Epic Games may have initially planned on revealing them soon anyway, but they released the cosmetics yesterday for those who had learned they were coming early.

The cosmetics are currently available in the Item Shop, but may only be there for the weekend. Epic Games said this in their blog:

"Just as the festival itself lasts two weekends, this weekend and next will see the drop of new Coachella-themed items in the Item Shop."

The latest major crossover for Fortnite makes perfect sense. Here's why.

Fortnite x Coachella is a no-brainer for Epic Games

For those who have been in a coma for the past two and a half years, the fact that Coachella is giving Fortnite skins may come as a surprise, but it's not. Epic Games has managed to work with top brands from all walks of life ever since they started doing collaborations.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Be where the party's at.



The first wave of the Coachella Set is in the Shop! Be where the party's at.The first wave of the Coachella Set is in the Shop! https://t.co/UgX0kEErnB

Brands like Jordan, Balenciaga, the NBA and more have all given the game permission to use their items and images in what is likely a very lucrative partnership.

Beyond that, they've even managed to get real people in the game. LeBron James, Ninja, Neymar, Jr., Chloe Kim, Ariana Grande and more have all had their appearances transposed into Fortnite skins.

𝐋𝐮𝐧𝐚𝐚 @Lunaa_Art

My newest render of Ariana running from… well Ariana. I hope you all like it as much as I do! #FortniteChapter3Season2 #FortniteArt #art #fortnite RUN ARI RUN!My newest render of Ariana running from… well Ariana. I hope you all like it as much as I do! #ArianaGrande #art ist RUN ARI RUN! My newest render of Ariana running from… well Ariana. I hope you all like it as much as I do! #ArianaGrande #FortniteChapter3Season2 #FortniteArt #art #fortnite #artist ❤️ https://t.co/SumhvCIaAh

All of this is why the Coachella crossover makes perfect sense. Epic Games has gotten individual artists on several occasions, with the list including Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, and Marshmello. With that being said, the company may be working on getting another in Billie Eilish.

Why settle for individuals when Epic can get the entire thing? Coachella is arguably the biggest music festival in the entire world and has tons of massive headliners.

Artists like 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Billie Eilish, Carly Rae Jepsen, Danny Elfman, Harry Styles, Lil Baby, Rich Brian and the Weeknd are all performing at the event. Epic Games has now worked with the brand that brought all of these artists together.

Coachella lineup (Image via Pitchfork)

There's no telling what Epic has planned for the future, but it probably includes more artists and music. They've worked with some of them before, like getting the rights to make an emote for Blinding Lights by the Weeknd.

For the rest of them, they've now successfully networked their way into potentially having a relationship. That only means more collaborations with bigger celebrities in the future, which is probably a very good thing for Epic Games.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul