Why college students in America are getting exclusive Fortnite items

Epic Games recently announced the Spring 2022 Fortnite Collegiate Cup. This comes as a massive opportunity for college esports enthusiasts. However, it also means free exclusive rewards for some college students across North America.

College esports is a massive thing in America, and Epic Games' Battle Royale seems to be at its center. College organizations have gradually started to show interest in young pro players and are finding new ways to scout talent.

The Spring 2022 Collegiate cup is a similar platform where college-going North Americans can show off their talents. It is hosted by Epic Games in partnership with the College Carball Association (CCA). Following Rocket League, CCA is now stepping into college Fortnite by rewarding hundreds of winners with cash prizes and exclusive cosmetic rewards.

Exclusive Fortnite rewards in the Spring 2022 Collegiate Cup

The Spring 2022 Collegiate Cup is divided into several stages. This includes the Qualifiers and Finals among the three Divisions of players. The cash prize is only available to Division 1 finalists who place between #1-#25. This prize ranges from $1,000 to $200 in NA-West and $1,100 to $200 in NA-East.

However, players who get at least eight points in the Qualifiers before the Finals are eligible for a free and exclusive reward. Players across all regions will get the “Icons of Eternity” In-Game Loading Screen for free once they cross the 8-point mark.

Icons of Eternity loading screen from Fortnite Collegiate Cup (Image via FNFreeDrops/Twitter)

During the Finals, players also stand a chance to win the "Collegiate Team Leader" In-Game Cosmetic Spray. This exclusive cosmetic will be rewarded to players placing 1st-100th across all three Divisions in the Finals. The rewards are only available in the Collegiate Cup and for college-going students from North America, making them highly exclusive.

Score 8 points in the NA Solo Collegiate Cup on April 7th to earn the Icons of Eternity loading screen

Top Division 1 & 2 players will earn the Collegiate Team Leader spray

How to participate in the Spring 2022 Fortnite Collegiate Cup?

All players above 18 who go to college in North America can participate in this cup. Players can register themselves on the official tournament website by providing and verifying the necessary details for the competition. The tournament's official rules, including the format and the prizing, have also been made available by Epic Games.

The last date to register for the Spring 2022 Collegiate Cup is March 31. Once the registrations are closed, Qualifier 1 will take place on April 7, 2022, followed by Qualifier 2 on April 14, 2022, Semi-Finals on April 21, 2022, and Division Finals: on April 28, 2022.

Mark these dates in your calendar if you are a college student from North America and want to win exclusive Fortnite rewards and cash prizes.

