Why Fortnite needs to add Naruto shadow clone jutsu as an emote in Chapter 2 Season 8

The hype surrounding the inbound Naruto skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, is unreal.

Ever since it was leaked, fans have been eagerly waiting for the Seventh Hokage to arrive in Fortnite this season finally. Most of the hype for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is around the upcoming Naruto skin.

michael @Jose50799677 I would waste any amout of money just to get the naruto bundle in fortnite like fr fr I would waste any amout of money just to get the naruto bundle in fortnite like fr fr https://t.co/B4nmWH6a6c

While fans were disappointed that the current Battle Pass has not yet added the much-awaited Naruto skin, there is still hope that the most unpredictable ninja will appear in the game sometime soon.

More so, since the arrival of Naruto is perhaps going to be a crossover event with Fortnite.

powerbread @powerbread waiting for epic to add naruto to fortnite so my friend will finally hop on waiting for epic to add naruto to fortnite so my friend will finally hop on https://t.co/ziYcOMe4vx

Fans have even speculated about the skins they can expect along with the basic Naruto skin. They are hoping to see skins of major characters like Sakura, Sasuke, Itachi, or Kakashi.

Fans have also been speculating whether the Naruto skin will have a built-in emote, something like jutsu hand seals and the like. However, the entire fan community will perhaps unanimously agree that Naruto should (read, must) have the Shadow Clone jutsu emote.

Here is why a Shadow Clone jutsu emote will be perfect for Naruto in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Those familiar with the franchise would know that Naruto was not the brightest student, and as a result, his repertoire of jutsu is rather limited. However, he stole a forbidden scroll to figure out the Shadow Clone technique using his sheer will and abundant chakra.

Shadow Clone jutsu is Naruto's signature move (Image via Fandomwiki)

Basically, using Shadow Clones is Naruto's signature move, and it is something fans have come to associate the character with deeply.

Also Read

Therefore, if Fortnite is to add an emote to the Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass skin for this iconic character, it should, by all means, be this one. It could work like this: The emote makes the hand sign, following which a few clones appear and then disintegrate shortly after.

Given how eager fans are to meet their favorite anime protagonist in Fortnite, they will surely love the Shadow Clone jutsu emote. To put the cherry on top, Epic Games can also add a Rasengan emote to the skin.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar