Why Fortnite x Pac-Man collaboration was a subtle letdown

The Fortnite x Pac-Man collaboration was highly anticipated. It was supposed to be a celebration of Pac-Man's birthday, which was a huge deal. There are very few video game characters that are more iconic than Pac-Man. Mario, Sonic and Link are the only other characters who come to mind.

Adding Pac-Man to the mix was supposed to be a pretty big move. Epic Games has collaborated with just about everybody at this point, and getting Pac-Man was supposed to be like Thanos collecting one of the last Infinity Stones.

Ultimately, the collaboration was a disappointment. Pac-Man fans and Fortnite players alike are feeling let down by what the collaboration brought.

Fortnite players disappointed with Pac-Man crossover

Pac-Man has been a video game character since 1980, which means it predates anyone that is currently in Fortnite. The legacy of Fortnite is not unknown. It predates almost every iconic character as it came before Mario, Donkey Kong and Frogger.

Granted, the bottom half of the image is almost impossible. Pac-Man and his friends are the wrong size and shape for Fortnite skins. Skins have to fit into a certain size to keep the gameplay fair. If Pac-Man, as he is, was added to the game, he would be the tiniest skin and thus have the tiniest hitbox.

Nothing is intentionally pay-to-win in the game, so that would not have happened. A tall and stretched-out version of Pac-Man would have also looked strange, but fans believed that Epic Games would have certainly found a sweet spot.

However, the collaboration ended up being pretty disappointing for many. Almost every other video game that has crossed over with Fortnite has had a significant collaboration, not just two items.

The original leakers stated that there was a high likelihood that the Pac-Man crossover would feature generic skins wearing Pac-Man merchandise.

The collaboration features no skins, gliders, pickaxes, or emoticons. Instead, players only got an emote and a back bling. This made for a very disappointing collaboration, something that many commenters agreed with.

Another redditor came up with an incredible idea that shows how Epic Games would have had the perfect collaboration with some creativity. An interactive loading screen would be revolutionary, though it may have been very difficult to pull off.

Just a few more items would have made a big difference for the players.

Pac-Man was used in a bit of a crossover before, showing up in the 2015 movie Pixels.

Many commenters came up with a lot of good ideas that could have easily improved the final result.

For characters that are the wrong size, the best thing to do is to put them in a mech.

Another redditor would have loved to see a glider in the game.

Many commenters believe more cosmetics are on the way for this crossover, but were highly disappointed with how little they received after weeks of anticipation.

