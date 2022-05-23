Pac Man skins are coming to Fortnite, new information surfaces online

At this point, fans cannot rule out a Fortnite collaboration with literally anything. There are plenty that make perfect sense, like Marvel, DC, Star Wars, Naruto, and others. Many of them fit perfectly into the skin model, and the ones that don't (Morty Smith comes to mind) can be adjusted or given a merch to fit.

Going further, plenty of collaborations are pretty wild to think about. Balenciaga and Fortnite are two things that would typically never be together. Now they're just another collaboration. The same goes for the Jordan brand, the NBA, and Ferrari.

New information has surfaced online about a potentially unique collaboration that really seems to be out there. Pac-Man is supposedly coming to the game, which is a surprising move (or is it?) that has players excited about the future.

Pac-Man is coming to Fortnite soon

The Pac-Man collaboration was first announced by ShiinaBR, one of the most prominent leakers in the community. According to them, players will have to wait just a few days before seeing any of the classic video game characters in Fortnite.

The collab will be released on June 2! (Thursday)



The tentative release date for one of the most out-there collaborations is June 2, which is right before Chapter 3 Season 3. This effectively rules out the possibility of it being in the next Battle Pass.

Many players might have been wondering how Epic Games could translate a tiny, circular character with no feet or hands into a skin. Currently, all skins fit into a few very similar models. Some are a little bigger than others, but none are that small.

The skin size and Epic Games' desire to keep all skins equal and fair limits them somewhat. They'd never be able to turn a Pokemon into a skin or get something like that.

New information has arrived that puts any doubts to rest, though. According to ShiinaBR, the Pac-Man collaboration will not be a Pac-Man skin. Instead, players can look forward to basic skins wearing Pac-Man merch.

Shiina @ShiinaBR According to the Japanese PAC-MAN website, we most likely won't get PAC-MAN himself in Fortnite, but normal characters with clothes based on his design.



The website only says that there will be items with "PAC-MAN motifs" 🤔



Anything else would have been unlikely anyway. According to the Japanese PAC-MAN website, we most likely won't get PAC-MAN himself in Fortnite, but normal characters with clothes based on his design.The website only says that there will be items with "PAC-MAN motifs" 🤔Anything else would have been unlikely anyway.

This will likely be very similar to the Balenciaga crossover in which other skins wear licensed clothes from the brand.

It is important to note that these are leaks and, therefore, cannot be confirmed. Epic Games is yet to make an official announcement or blog post regarding the collaboration.

However, their recent activity on Twitter might be seen as a nod to the upcoming collaboration. Their reply to Pac-Man doesn't confirm the partnership, but it does give players hope.

Fortnite wishing Pac-Man a happy birthday (Image via Twitter)

Until June 2, players will simply have to be patient and settle for collaborations like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Doctor Strange.

