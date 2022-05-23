Fortnite x Pac-Man collaboration confirmed with an official release date

Given how meticulous Fortnite's marketing team is, whenever they post something on social media, Loopers can rest assured that something is bound to happen. It may not occur immediately, but it will eventually come to fruition.

A few hours ago, that "something" did happen when the official Twitter handle wished Pac-Man a very happy 42nd birthday. This is rather odd as forty-two is not a milestone by any means. Such being the case, leakers began speculating about the possibilities.

FN_Assist even posted an old picture of Donald Mustard with a Pac-Man arcade machine in the background. Given how much he enjoys leaving hints for fans on social media, it's hard not to theorize. However, without confirmation or at the very least some concrete information, fans could only speculate about the possibilities up until now.

Fortnite x Pac-Man collaboration is likely to occur on June 2, 2022

Thanks to loyal fans who shared information with Fortnite leaker Lucas7yoshi, the Pac-Man collaboration can be all but confirmed. The leak in question is a link to the Japanese Pac-Man website, which provides some information about the possible collaboration. The content reads:

"The collaboration between the online games "Fortnite and "Pac-Man" sold and distributed by Epic Games has been decided. Collaboration start date and time: June 2, 2022."

As far as the details go, June 2, 2022 is an odd date as Chapter 3 Season 3 starts on the very next day. This could cause the crossover to clash with the beginning of next season. Perhaps this is why the website also mentions that the event period and content are subject to change without notice.

Additionally, while the collaboration will feature cosmetics as mentioned on the website, the finer details about them are obscure. Given how Pac-Man functions, players shouldn't expect much beyond an Emoticon and Back Pack.

Is the information from the leak believable?

For the time being, this is the only lead that is available. However, knowing Epic Games and how they function, a collaboration with Pac-Man is not something too outlandish.

With multiple PAK files still encrypted, there's always the possibility that the items that are part of the collaboration are already in the game. Nevertheless, readers will have to wait until a proper showcase for the items is done (if they exist, that is).

In the meantime, it's best to keep an eye out on social media and wait for more information to be revealed. Hopefully, this week, leakers will gain access to more information about the collaboration.

Edited by Siddharth Satish