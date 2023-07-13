Why new Fortnite seasons fail to beat the OG map & feel of the game - Explained

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 began with a bang — a new biome, exciting mechanics and weapons/items, as well as Optimus Prime and the return of Doctor Slone. For the first week or so, players had a lot to do and explore in-game. Getting used to jungle warfare and using the new elements was fun, but once the Mud settled, things reverted to being mundane.

While this may seem like a personal opinion, the community at large is rather bored with the new season and doesn't know what to do about it. Many prominent community members have spoken up about the issues at hand and made it clear why things are as bad as they are. That said, here are a few reasons why Fortnite feels stale at the moment.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has got the community battling jungle fever

1) What storyline?

#Fortnite Let's discuss Fortnite's main issues rn (IMO)- Lack of cohesive Story, every Season has had its own leading nowhere so far- No Live Events, nothing to look forward to- Disappointing Seasonal Events- UEFN Limitations & Discovery Tab still needs improvement Let's discuss Fortnite's main issues rn (IMO)- Lack of cohesive Story, every Season has had its own leading nowhere so far- No Live Events, nothing to look forward to- Disappointing Seasonal Events- UEFN Limitations & Discovery Tab still needs improvement#Fortnite https://t.co/eXsTcUAIrh

Perhaps the greatest disconnect for players since the start of Chapter 4 has been the storyline. In previous seasons, each phase of the storyline had a definite beginning and an end. While not all of them were top-notch, they had their moments and provided some clarity as to what may occur next. However, after the island reformed, things started happening at random.

What started out with the younger version of Geno (The Ageless) commissioning Rift Warden Stellan to build a Rift Ended ended with a jungle biome being present on the island. The storyline thus far makes little or no sense. While the cut-scenes and teasers provided some ideation about what was going on, there's no definite end goal in sight.

Characters barely stay for a season and are removed from the storyline completely. It's almost as if they didn't exist at all. Their contribution to the chapter as a whole seems nonexistent.

This is made worse by the fact that every season, a brand-new story arc begins and simply ends without any conclusion. This was never the case in the past and is one of the main reasons why players are bored.

2) Can we have a live event, please?

Like, imagine being in a regular match and out of nowhere a meteor falls down, or a small cutscene plays where a rocket just drives by the Island



And we'd be left to wonder what that means till the next Season | I wish we had more mini Live Events during a SeasonLike, imagine being in a regular match and out of nowhere a meteor falls down, or a small cutscene plays where a rocket just drives by the IslandAnd we'd be left to wonder what that means till the next Season | #Fortnite I wish we had more mini Live Events during a SeasonLike, imagine being in a regular match and out of nowhere a meteor falls down, or a small cutscene plays where a rocket just drives by the IslandAnd we'd be left to wonder what that means till the next Season | #Fortnite https://t.co/sZQVtlvLLq

Live events have played a major role since the start of Fortnite. From the first Rocket launch to Operation Skyfire, live events provide closure on phases of the storyline and allow the community to be a part of it. However, it now looks like live events have become a thing of the past.

In Fortnite Chapter 3, there were two live events spread out over the course of four seasons. In Chapter 4, there have been none as of yet.

Leakers/data miners are yet to find anything that remotely hints at an upcoming live event in the future. By the looks of it, the current season will end on a dry note as well. While it can be speculated that the creative team has been figuring things out after shifting to Unreal Engine 5, this is highly unlikely.

If anything, the goal of the latest engine was to make things more seamless in terms of creation and seeing one's imagination manifest in-game. However, that seems to be a pipeline dream for the time being.

That said, the Fortnite community will be lucky if a live event occurs at the end of Chapter 4. Even if it's a small one, it would mean the world to players.

3) Removal of LTMs, disappointing seasonal events, and stagnated map

LTMs were a huge part of Fortnite. They've been around forever and spruce up gameplay. When players were bored of the Battle Royale and Team Rumbles Mode, they could test their skills in LTMs that had special rules.

Perhaps the most famous of them all was the 50v50 LTM. As the name suggests, two teams consisting of 50 players each would go head-to-head with each other. Another popular LTM known as Solid Gold was also vaulted not too long ago.

Given that these were popular, it makes no sense that Epic Games removed them. While it's true that players can make their own version of these games using UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite), it's not the same thing. Another major issue is the disappointing seasonal events.

In Fortnite Chapter 4, there have been three major seasonal events thus far: Winterfest 2022, Easter, and Summer Escape 2023. Each one has been more lackluster than the last. As it stands, for the ongoing Summer Escape Event, only one Landmark was modified to showcase the theme. The rest of the island remained unchanged.

In the past, vast areas of the map were transformed to match the theme of the ongoing seasonal event. Assets and elements could be found all over the map and would make things feel extremely immersive. However, for the last few seasons, this has been missing on a large scale. Hopefully, this trend does not carry over into Fortnitemares 2023.

