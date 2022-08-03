Why Peacemaker skin could be coming to Fortnite soon

At this point, it is a surprise to see any popular superhero character not receiving Fortnite treatment. The vast majority of characters who appear in popular shows land in the game. The same goes for major motion pictures. Look at Doctor Strange, Ob-Wan Kenobi, Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch, Hawkeye and many others.

It's a surprise when those characters don't make it. It was a surprise when a new Batman skin wasn't rolled out in March for the release of The Batman. It was a surprise when John Cena teased Fortnite on his Instagram and didn't get a skin for Peacemaker when it came out on HBO Max.

Even though it's been several months since the first season of Peacemaker, the character should still get the skin in Fortnite.

Fortnite x Peacemaker collaboration is due

One could argue that The Suicide Squad and its spinoff Peacemaker are too adult for Fortnite. The movie was rated R and the spinoff TV-MA. Epic Games knows their audiences skew younger, so it isn't outrageous to think they'd skip these popular movies and shows.

However, they didn't. When The Suicide Squad was in theaters, a Bloodsport skin landed in the Item Shop. No other character did, but given that these characters are only popular because of their appearances in the movie, it's safe to say Epic was a fan.

It's not a problem that they added Bloodsport because it opens the door for more. The reason they didn't add more at the time was strange, but they did have the opportunity.

With John Cena's WWE skin finally in the game, it makes sense to add a Peacemaker skin. Everything is perfect for that now.

Since The Suicide Squad is already in Fortnite and they now have a working relationship with John Cena, the skin is likely on its way.

To take it a step further, while DC Comics and not James Gunn own these characters (Peacemaker and Bloodsport), he did direct the movie and show, so these versions are from him.

Epic Games will likely have a working relationship with Gunn through their partnership with Marvel. They've even had a Star Lord skin in the game, another of Gunn's characters that he brought to the big screen.

John Cena also said he was overwhelmed with the support for his skin and is looking for more ways to get involved. It could mean a storyline role, but it could also mean more skins.

While the timing is off because Peacemaker season one is well over and season two is in production, a Peacemaker skin would be perfect right now.

Epic Games would and should capitalize on the wave of John Cena love going through the game right now. He's been such a popular addition that it would be a mistake not to do more with him.

Epic Games likely has a plan, but the reaction to Cena's skin should force their hand and make them add sooner.

